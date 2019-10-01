Lyons Hr Committed To Improving Small Business ROI Through PEO Services

GADSDEN, Ala., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recent summit of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), Lyons HR committed to continuing as an advocate for small businesses.

As presented during the summit, this year's white paper, provided by McBassi and Company, "The ROI of Using a PEO", showed respondents experienced a 27.2% annual return on investment (cost savings alone) from using a PEO. Additionally, research from NAPEO, shows that businesses who utilize a PEO grow 7 to 9 percent faster than businesses that do not. The same research shows that PEO clients have 10 to 14 percent lower rates of employee turnover and are 50 percent less likely to go out of business. Moreover, NAPEO studies have shown that annual revenue growth of PEO clients was twice that of non-PEO clients; and PEO clients were 16% more likely to report an increase in profitability. As a result, research also found that 98% of business owners who use a PEO would recommend one to fellow business owners.

"We have always known that PEOs help companies grow faster and more profitably, but it is great to have that claim actually supported by empirical data", says Bill Lyons, Founder and CEO of Lyons HR. "At Lyons HR, our team of HR experts takes the hassles of being an employer off your plate, so you can focus on why you started your business in the first place. After all, that's why we started our business and why Lyons HR has grown to become one of the largest PEOs in the country."

ABOUT LYONS HR -- Lyons HR has provided comprehensive HR solutions for small and medium-sized businesses including payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, HR consulting, regulatory compliance, risk management, staffing and recruiting since 1995. Based in Florence, AL, Lyons HR serves more than 15,000 employees at more than 900 work sites across the United States. For more information on services provided, visit www.lyonshr.com.

