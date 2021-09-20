LYONS HR, LLC Announces Partnership with UHC

FLORENCE, Ala., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons HR, LLC (a member of Lyons & Company, Inc. family of companies), among the nation's most experienced and most respected privately held professional employer organizations, announced that it has entered into an agreement with UnitedHealthcare® to offer a master health plan to its' clients. Mercer Health Benefits is the Broker.

"Lyons HR needed a national platform to enhance our growth not only in our primary southeastern footprint but nationwide as well" said Bruce Cornutt, Lyons HR President and CEO. Prior to the collaboration with UnitedHealthcare, Cornutt said "we were limited in terms of plan selections and the ability to really tailor coverage for clients. We now have a wide selection of plan options and price points poised to meet the needs of all our clients."