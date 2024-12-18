Lyons Magnus Announces Top 2025 Flavor and Trend Predictions

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus, a global foodservice and ingredient supplier, has released predictions for six emerging trends that will influence food and beverage menus in 2025 and beyond. "We use syndicated research and market analysis to support our partners with targeted trend insights," said Branton Worrell, director of culinary and beverage applications. "Tracking and predicting trends is key to innovating products that will resonate with consumers now and in the future."

Sweet Meets Spicy

Swicy is a bold new flavor trend, blending sweet and spicy into one addictive combination. Ubiquitous in Latin American culture and other cultures around the world, heat and sweet continues to resonate, especially with Gen Z seeking global flavors. Whether it's sweet chili sauces, sweet heat snacks, or cocktails with a kick, swicy creates a dynamic taste experience for those looking to try something new or enjoy two favorite concepts in one.

Breakfast/Lunch Mashup

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not make it a larger daypart? By combining breakfast and lunch on one menu, you create a wider variety of options from pancakes, eggs, and bacon to sandwiches, salads, or pastas. Brunch has become a relaxed meal that doesn't feel rushed, combining the comfort of a leisurely breakfast with the social aspects of a lunch gathering. The window of time to enjoy brunch is broad, often stretching into the early afternoon. With the ever-increasing complexity of work and family schedules, we expect brunch to continue gaining momentum in 2025.

Iced Beverage Explosion

Iced beverages and coffees have become a year-round trend, even in the colder seasons. Cold coffees are often more convenient than hot coffees, enjoyed over a longer period of time whether at work, school, or running errands. Consumers are drawn to iced beverages because of their refreshing flavor options and vibrant colors. We predict that the continued exploration of global cuisines and tropical fruits will drive flavor innovation in iced coffees, lemonades, refreshers, energy drinks, and teas.

Blue For You

Blue is the color of calmness, freshness, and novelty. Consumers are drawn to eye-catching blue tones due to their aesthetic appeal and association with superfoods. Blue foods and drinks were once considered artificial, but food scientists have created natural blue colors from butterfly pea flower, blue spirulina, and huito. As the drive towards foods colored with natural colors continues to grow so will the proliferation of naturally colored blue beverages and foods.

Time for Turmeric

Turmeric is a bright yellow-orange spice derived from a root and is a relative of ginger. It has long been used in traditional South Asian cooking and medicine. It is known for its distinct color and has been linked to various health benefits due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is the star ingredient in golden milk lattes, smoothies, curries, rice dishes, and more. As consumers look for functional benefits in their food and beverages in addition to global flavors, we expect to continue to see turmeric's rise in popularity in the American diet.

Less Sugar

Foods and beverages with no added sugar, zero calories, and alternative sweeteners are gaining popularity, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials. These younger generations are more drawn to beverages that align with their health and wellness goals, favoring clean-label options that deliver on taste without added sugar. As their preferences shape the market, we expect to see continued growth in sugar-free and functional beverage offerings, paving the way for innovation in this space.

