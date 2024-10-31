Lyons Small Cap Value Ranked #1 in Peer Group for Ten Year Performance

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Wealth Management is proud to announce that its Small Cap Value Strategy was rated by Morningstar as the best performing managed account composite for the past ten years in the Small Value category. On June 30, 2024, Morningstar ranked the Lyons Small Cap Value portfolio #1 out of 131 managed account composites for the ten years ending 6/30/24. The composite also carries a 5-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™. The composite is managed by our affiliate Lyons Investment Management.

Lyons Small Cap Value is ranked #1 out of 131 managed account composites in the Morningstar Small Value SA category for the 10-year period ending 6/30/24. Compensation was provided for the display of this rank. 5 Star Overall Rating™ out of 164 small value separate accounts as of 6/30/2024. Compensation was provided for the display of this rating.

"The past ten years have seen a variety of market conditions, and we are proud to have come out on top of the peer group in Small Cap Value", said Sander Read, CEO of Lyons Wealth. "It's a testament to our investment philosophy which seeks to outperform regardless of the market environment. The long and successful track record of this strategy demonstrates how a consistent process can win over time".

"Our top performance in our category is a direct result of our disciplined stock selection process which we have honed over multiple decades", added Mark Zavanelli, CFA, the strategy's portfolio manager. "Small caps are where the market is least efficient, and there are thousands of candidates to choose from. This is where finding companies with the right profile for success can lead to an outperforming portfolio".

The Lyons Small Cap Value portfolio is comprised of approximately 50 holdings selected from the mid, small, and micro-cap sections of the US equity market. Our strategy combines quantitative inputs, such as our proprietary GRAPES valuation model, with a fundamental analysis of each company.

Lyons SCV is available as a separately managed account at leading broker dealers and custodians as well as Turnkey Asset Management Platforms (TAMPs). We are currently active at US Bank Global Custody, Schwab, Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, Envestnet, SmartX, and Amplify.

For more information about the Lyons Small Cap Value Portfolio, visit lyonswealth.com, view our fact sheet here or contact:

Mark Zavanelli

(407) 951-8710

[email protected]

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About Lyons Wealth Management, LLC

Lyons Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor based in Winter Park, Florida that serves as an asset manager and sub-advisor to a broad range of clients and investment professionals. The firm offers its investment strategies through managed accounts and mutual funds. Lyons Wealth seeks to innovate forward-thinking investment strategies that address the needs of the ever-changing investment environment.

About Lyons Investment Management, Inc

Lyons Investment Management, Inc. ("LIM") is an SEC registered investment adviser managing separate accounts and model driven strategies. LIM is an affiliate of Lyons Wealth Management, LLC. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

Disclosures

No current or prospective client should assume future performance in any specific investment strategy will be profitable or equal to past performance levels. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss. Changes in investment strategies, contributions or withdrawals may cause performance results of your portfolio to differ materially from the reported composite return. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment will either be suitable or profitable for a client's investment portfolio. Economic factors, market conditions, and investment strategies will affect the performance of any portfolio and there are no assurances that it will match or outperform any particular benchmark.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for separate accounts with at least a three-year history. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed.

SOURCE Lyons Wealth Management, LLC