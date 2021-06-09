Lyons Wealth Management is proud to announce its award-winning Tactical Program (LTAP) was recently added to three major networks

Lyons Wealth Management Tactical Allocation Program (LTAP) Added to 3 Major Networks and Wins Investors Choice Award Tweet this

Lyons is also pleased to announce that the mutual fund version of Lyons Tactical (CLTAX) https://catalystmf.com/funds/catalyst-lyons-tactical-allocation-fund/ has been recognized by the Investors Choice Award 2021: Americas Top Performers. The annual Investors Choice Awards honor investment managers that have achieved outstanding risk adjusted absolute returns. CLTAX has been acknowledged for outstanding investment management in the Best Equity Fund Under $100m https://www.investorschoiceawards.com/americas-2021.html . This latest award follows three Lipper Awards received by CLTAX in prior years, reflecting the value our tactical strategy brings to investors.

Lyons Tactical Allocation Program (LTAP) returned 5.78% in Q1 2021 and 42.5% last year 2020.

The Lyons Tactical Allocation Portfolio is your U.S. large cap sleeve that stays invested longer than most tactical strategies, giving you more upside participation in bull markets.

LTAP has remained in equities 96 out of 109 months of the secular bull market since our 2012 launch. Our slower tactical model means our offense stays on the field more often. And with our whipsaw hedge, we can buffer market swings that often plague tactical asset allocation.

Please view our Q1 2021 fact sheet:

https://www.lyonswealth.com/performace-updates/fact-sheet-ltap-q1-2021



Lyons Tactical Allocation Program is available on the following platforms:

Pershing MAC and PAS platforms

Schwab Managed Account Marketplace

TD Ameritrade Separate Account Exchange (SAE)

Morgan Stanley IMS platform

Interactive Brokers

Sawtooth TAMP

For more information or to speak one-on-one with a portfolio manager about LTAP, please call us at (877) 951-8710 or visit here:



http://invest.lyonswealth.com/tactical-investing/

SOURCE Lyons Wealth Management LLC