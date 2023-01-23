DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: Unit operations, equipment, instrumentation, and performance Course" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overview

This course will cover manufacturing operations for freeze dried pharmaceuticals, as well as instruct attendees about the equipment, systems, subsystems, and instrumentation utilized in a commercial lyophilizer.Performance limitations will be described, as well as techniques to optimize equipment capability and freeze dry cycles.

Why Should You Attend

To learn about the equipment and systems utilized in the freeze dry process, as well as ways to identify problems and optimize performance

Learning Objectives

Understanding of manufacturing process

Identification of all systems and subsystems within a freeze dryer

Proper use of freeze dryer instrumentation

Understanding and examples of Process Analytical Technologies

Characterization of process control limitations

Use of design space for primary and secondary drying

Who Should Attend:

Professionals in Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Validation

R&D Groups

Biochemists

Pilot Plant Operators

Chemical Engineers

Production Supervisors

Chemists

Equipment Maintenance

Mechanical Engineers

The course will also benefit those in other departments who find lyophilization among their responsibilities.

Agenda

Unit operations for freeze-dried pharmaceuticals

Formulation

Component prep

Filling

Lyo/capping

Inspection

Labeling and packaging

Freeze-Drying equipment

Basic components

Systems and subsystems

Sequence of operations

Instrumentation

Temperature and pressure measurements

Process Analytical Technology (pressure, moisture, gas flow, TDLAS, FM spectroscopy, NIR)

Performance

Sources for process control imprecision (variables affecting heat and mass transfer)

Choked flow

Measurement of equipment capability

Freezing Optimization via controlled nucleation

Cycle optimization via design spaces for primary and secondary drying

