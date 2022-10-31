Lyophilization equipment and services market to grow by USD 2.13 Bn, 33% of the growth to originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lyophilization equipment and services market is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Technological advances in lyophilization and the emergence of computer modeling and new software for the lyophilization process are anticipated to boost the growth of the Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market. Request Free Sample Report.

Lyophilization Equipment And Services Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market 2022-2026

Size and forecast 2021-2026

Lyophilization Equipment And Services Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Size and forecast 2021-2026

Lyophilization Equipment And Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Size and forecast 2021-2026

Lyophilization Equipment And Services Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Product Segment

During the projected period, the tray-style freeze dryer segment will significantly increase its market share in lyophilization equipment and services. The main benefit of tray-style freeze dryers is that they perform both primary and secondary freeze-drying, allowing products to be frozen in place and resulting in the driest possible end products. They can also perform the lyophilization of products in containers or in bulk. The freeze dryer is equipped with a stoppering mechanism that allows a stopper to be pressed into place in the dryer during the lyophilization of vials. It provides sealing the vial before it is exposed to the atmosphere. As a result, tray-style freeze dryers are used more frequently to store vaccines for a long time. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Regions for Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market

During the forecast period, Europe will account for 33% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for lyophilization tools and services are Germany, the UK, and France. The development of novel drugs and vaccines is a major focus for many pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG (Novartis) and Sanofi, and the rise in cancer biomarker studies will support the expansion of the lyophilization equipment and services market in Europe over the forecast period.

Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Driver

The technological advancements in lyophilization are one of the main factors fueling growth in the market for lyophilization equipment and services. The lyophilization process has advanced recently and is now more efficient, accurate, cost-effective, and practical to use. A separate drying chamber and an ice condenser are features of contemporary lyophilization equipment to minimize cross-contamination. Condensers are made to handle high vapor loads efficiently, and refrigeration systems are now correctly sized and more dependable.

Another significant advancement in this area is processed analytical technology (PAT), which offers closed-loop control in the lyophilization process. For process monitoring and control, this technology enables the direct measurement of crucial process parameters in real-time. These lyophilization market technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the industry's expansion during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Trend

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the emergence of computer modeling and new software for the lyophilization process will positively affect the market for lyophilization equipment and services. The lyophilization process is currently limited to computer-modeled for academic purposes. This is because the modeling software needs to conduct experiments to determine various parameters.

However, due to computer modeling's ability to simplify process designs and scale up the design of freeze-drying cycles, large pharmaceutical companies are increasingly requesting its use. The demand for lyophilization equipment and services market worldwide is being fueled by the rising importance of software and the emergence of more vendors to provide add-on software solutions.

In-vitro Diagnostics Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the in-vitro diagnostics market segmentation by technology (immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the molecular microplate readers and washers market segmentation by product (microplate readers and microplate washers), end-user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW))

Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, Japan, China, US, Germany, UK, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Azbil Corp., Baxter International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Cryotec Fr, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Labconco Corp., Lyophilization Technology Inc., Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, MechaTech Systems Ltd., Millrock Technology Inc., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

