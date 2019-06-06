Lyophilization in Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2019-2029
Jun 06, 2019, 00:28 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Processing and Packaging, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Medical Application, Industrial-scale, Pilot-scale, Laboratory-scale, Tray-style Freeze Dryers, Manifold Freeze Dryers, Shell Freeze Dryers, Loading & Unloading Systems, Controlling & Monitoring Systems, Vacuum Systems, Clean-In-Place (CIP) Systems, Drying Chambers, Freeze Drying Trays & Shelves, Manifolds, Other Accessories
The global lyophilization in pharmaceuticals market is estimated to have reached $5.6bn in 2018. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment held 33% of the lyophilization market in 2018.
Report Scope
- Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market forecasts from 2019-2029
Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by application:
- Food Processing & Packaging
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
- Medical Application
Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by scale of operation:
- Industrial-scale
- Pilot-scale
- Laboratory-scale
Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by type:
- Tray-style Freeze Dryers
- Manifold Freeze Dryers
- Shell Freeze Dryers
Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by accessories type:
- Loading & Unloading Systems
- Controlling & Monitoring Systems
- Vacuum Systems
- Clean-In-Place (CIP) Systems
- Drying Chambers
- Freeze Drying Trays & Shelves
- Manifolds
- Other Accessories
This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:
- North America: the US, Canada
- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
- Europe: the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of APAC
- Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, Rest of Middle East
- Africa: South Africa, Central Africa, North Africa
For each regional market, this report provides:
- Market Share & BPS Analysis
- Attractiveness Index by Country
- Attractiveness Index by Accessories
- Attractiveness Index by Application
This report also provides:
- Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market Attractiveness Index by Type
- Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market Attractiveness Index by Scale of Operation
- Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market Attractiveness Index by Accessories
- Global Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals Market Attractiveness Index by Application
- Qualitative analysis discussing factors that drive and restrain the market
This report discusses the selected leading companies:
- Azbil Corporation
- Biophama process Systems, Inc.
- GEA Group
- Labconco Corporation
- Millrock Technology, Inc.
- Pyramid Laboratories, Inc.
- SP Industries
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- ZIRBUS Technology GmbH
- Z-SC1 Corp
Key Questions Answered:
- What is driving and restraining Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals market dynamics?
- How will each Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals market segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?
- How will market shares of each Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals market segment develop from 2019-2029?
- Which Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals market segment will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?
- Will leading national Lyophilization in Pharmaceuticals markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
- How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- How will the sector evolve as collaborations form during the period between 2019 and 2029?
