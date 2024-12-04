Lypid Partners with Disney to Debut Adorable Plant-Based BBQ Pork Piggy Bao at Moana 2 World Premiere

HONOLULU, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Lypid Kitchen, a new brand under Lypid, proudly unveiled its first retail-ready product, the 100% plant-based BBQ Pork Piggy Bao, at Disney's Moana 2 World Premiere in Oahu, Hawai'i. Guests, including the stars and filmmakers of the record-breaking Walt Disney Animation Studios feature, were among the first to savor this innovative and charming bao at the exclusive event, celebrating a shared love for creativity and sustainability.

Reimagining Asian Comfort Foods with a Modern, Guilt-Free Twist

Lypid Kitchen and Disney Moana 2 Partnership

Lypid Kitchen specializes in bringing beloved Asian comfort foods to life with a healthier, plant-based approach. The 100% plant-based BBQ Pork Piggy Bao combines the sweet and savory essence of traditional char siu bao with a modern, guilt-free twist.

Made with Lypid's healthy fat, the Piggy Bao captures the juicy, tender flavors of classic BBQ pork while being completely free from cholesterol and saturated fat. Each bao is handmade with care, using premium ingredients that honor tradition and promote sustainability.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Disney for the Moana 2 World Premiere, a celebration of connection and harmony that aligns perfectly with our mission," said Jen-Yu Huang, Co-Founder of Lypid. "At Lypid Kitchen, we're reimagining favorite Asian comfort foods to offer authentic flavors that everyone can enjoy, while also caring for the planet."

A Show-Stopping Debut

The Moana 2 World Premiere provided the perfect stage for Lypid Kitchen's Piggy Bao to shine. Guests thoroughly enjoyed the sweet and juicy dim sum, with many snapping photos of the baos' adorable design and sharing their excitement at the event.

Now Available for Pre-Order

Following its successful debut, the handmade BBQ Pork Piggy Bao is now available for pre-order at www.LypidKitchen.com. All pre-orders will begin shipping on December 9, 2024, bringing the magic of plant-based dim sum to tables everywhere. More excitingly, the Piggy Bao will also be available in select retail stores starting from February 2025, making it easier than ever to enjoy these delightful treats wherever you shop. Lypid Kitchen invites everyone to experience the joy of these adorable and sustainable baos, designed to inspire healthier and more conscious eating habits.

Stay connected for updates and exclusive content by following Lypid Kitchen on Instagram at @lypidkitchen .

About Lypid

Lypid, the parent company of Lypid Kitchen, is a California-based food tech company pioneering innovations in healthy fat solutions. Its flagship technology, PhytoFat, replicates the taste and texture of animal fats while being 100% plant-based, cholesterol-free, and low in saturated fat. In 2023, Lypid's PhytoFat won the "Ingredient Innovation" award at FoodBev Media's World Food Innovation Awards.

Lypid's plant-based products are served in over 500 locations worldwide, including IKEA, Louisa Coffee, and EVA Air. For more information, visit www.lypid.co .

About the Film

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana 2," Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. The voice cast includes Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Awhimai Fraser, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, Gerald Faitala Ramsey. Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, "Moana 2" features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller wrote the screenplay for the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson. "Moana 2" is now playing in theaters worldwide.

