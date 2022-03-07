LYPID RAISES $4 MILLION SEED ROUND FOR ANIMAL-LIKE VEGAN FATS

Processed using the company's novel formulation and the microencapsulation method, Lypid's product, PhytoFat™, maintains its animal fat-like qualities when cooked above 329 degrees Fahrenheit (165 Celsius). The company says its formulation and technique produce vegan fats with juicy animal-like textures and melting behaviors, extended flavor delivery, and a better nutritional profile than other plant-based fats. With no artificial additives, no hydrogenation, and containing zero trans fats, Lypid looks to offer PhytoFat™ as a healthier alternative to the current plant-based protein market, which relies heavily on palm oil and coconut oil for ingredients.

"Not only since the pandemic, the market for plant-based meat has exploded. But plant-based meat has a long way to go—and that's because it's missing a convincing equivalent to animal fat," said Dr. Manon Sarah Littek, lead investor and Founding Partner of Green Generation Fund. "Our team is looking forward to supporting Michelle and Jen-Yu in launching their product to market and building an outstanding ingredient provider in order to contribute to a more environmentally sustainable future."

As participants in the SOSV life sciences program IndieBio in 2021, together the Lypid founders transitioned from the mindset of a scientist to that of an entrepreneur to form their B2B go-to-market strategy. "We see fat as a critical catalyst to bring meat alternatives to the next level—tastier, healthier, and more sustainable," said Lypid co-founder Jen-Yu Huang. "Now our goal is to bring production of PhytoFat™ to the industrial level. We are aiming to produce more than 10 tons per year for each production line."

About Lypid: Co-founded by Ph.D.s Jen-Yu Huang and Michelle Lee, Lypid uses its proprietary formula and processing method to develop PhytoFat™, vegan fats that accurately mimic the texture, mouthfeel, transfer of flavor, and cooking behavior of animal fats. Development of Lypid's product PhytoFat™ started after the co-founders' degrees from Cornell University and continued at the SOSV's IndieBio in San Francisco. PhytoFat™ has won Lypid 1st place in both the CPF Innovation Challenge at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit 2021 and the Hello Tomorrow Challenge: Bayer's Crop Science Division. For more information: https://www.lypid.co .

