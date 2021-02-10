Lyra Health and Willis Towers Watson Enter into an Agreement to Offer Employers Comprehensive Mental Health Care Solutions

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health , the leading provider of comprehensive mental health care solutions for employers, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Willis Towers Watson – a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps employers manage risk, optimize benefits, and cultivate talent. The agreement memorializes that Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has selected Lyra as a preferred mental health care solutions provider based on an in-depth review of capabilities and performance.

The growing need for a transformational approach to mental health care benefits has been compounded this year by the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide social upheaval. A study from Lyra Health and the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions found more than 80% of U.S. employees are experiencing mental health issues.

"Addressing the increasing rates of stress, anxiety, and depression continues to be top of mind for employers," said Courtney Stubblefield, Solutions Leader at Willis Towers Watson. "Removing barriers and transforming access to the full continuum of mental health care solutions are critical to ensuring health and well-being and improving peoples' lives. Our work with Lyra will further enhance our clients' ability to meet the needs of their employees."

Lyra pioneers evidence-based, technology-enabled mental health solutions that accelerate access to care and match members to clinically proven programs that prioritize fast and durable symptom improvement. Today, Lyra is available to more than 2 million employees at leading companies, including Apache Corporation, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, and dozens of the world's largest, most respected brands.

"Willis Towers Watson has an extraordinary track record for helping global leaders build benefits and talent development strategies that fuel growth and leadership through employee well-being," said Sean McBride, VP, Partnerships at Lyra. "Through this agreement, we expect to provide even more people with access to evidence-based mental health care that helps them thrive."

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health, a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 2 million U.S. employees and dependents, is transforming mental health care by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Using matching technology and an innovative digital platform, Lyra quickly connects companies and their employees — plus spouses and children — to world-class therapists, mental health coaches, and personalized medication prescribing. Leading employers partner with Lyra to deliver tailored, value-driven mental health benefits to their people.

