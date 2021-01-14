Lyra Health Announces Breakthrough 2021 Virtual Conference for Workplace Mental Health

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health , the leading provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for employers, today announced it will host Lyra Breakthrough 2021, the Mental Health Conference, on March 16, 2021. The one-day, virtual event will bring together global human resources and benefits leaders to examine the vital need for transformation in mental health benefits and care. Registration is now open ; attendance is free.

Presenters include

Ron Crawford , VP of Benefits, Starbucks;

, VP of Benefits, Starbucks; Sheila Krueger , Head of Global Benefits, Zoom Video Communication;

, Head of Global Benefits, Zoom Video Communication; David Stark , Chief Medical Officer & Managing Director, Morgan Stanley;

, Chief Medical Officer & Managing Director, Morgan Stanley; David Ebersman , Co-founder & CEO, Lyra Health; and

, Co-founder & CEO, Lyra Health; and Connie Chen , Chief Medical Officer, Lyra Health.

Attendees will learn how industry leaders are addressing the most pressing issues in workplace mental health, with innovative approaches for people, teams and organizations. Sessions will also cover the latest research on effective mental health treatments and show how HR leaders can tackle stigma, develop effective strategies, assess behavioral health solutions, and address population-specific needs.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference, go to https://breakthrough.lyrahealth.com/ .

For more information about Lyra Health's innovative mental health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com .

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health, a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 1.5 million U.S. employees and dependents, is transforming mental health care by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Using matching technology and an innovative digital platform, Lyra quickly connects companies and their employees — plus spouses and children — to world-class therapists, mental health coaches, and personalized medication prescribing. Leading self-insured employers partner with Lyra to tailor value-driven mental health benefits programs specific to their workforce. With Lyra, benefits leaders can offer employees fast, reliable access to providers who practice evidence-based mental health care treatments. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact:

Kaitlin Rebella

[email protected]

(248) 318-4303

