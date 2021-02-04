Lyra Health Appoints Danielle C. Gray to its Board of Directors

"Access to quality mental health care is one of the most important issues of our time, in terms of both individual wellbeing and economic impact," said Gray. "The Lyra team is dedicated to understanding and addressing the complex challenges of our mental health care system. I am honored to join them in that vital work."

A Career in Service and Leadership

At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), Gray oversees operations related to legal, audit, government affairs, health policy, compliance, corporate communications, and marketing. Prior to joining Blue Cross NC, Gray was a partner in the law firm of O'Melveny and Myers, where she advised health care companies and other organizations.

Gray also served as Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary in the Obama administration, where she was responsible for policy and communications coordination among all Cabinet-level agencies, and as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council where she advised the President and senior staff on key economic policy decisions. As lawyer in the White House and Justice Department, Gray advised the administration on legal policy related to the drafting, implementation, and defense of the Affordable Care Act.

Gray received her law degree from Harvard Law School, where she was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. She served as a law clerk to Chief Judge Merrick Garland on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and to Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danielle to our Board of Directors," said David Ebersman, Lyra Health CEO and co-founder. "Her experience in health care across both the public and private sectors, along with her track record for influential leadership, will be significant assets for Lyra as we work together to transform mental health care."

For more information about Lyra Health's innovative mental health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com .

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health, a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 2 million U.S. employees and dependents, is transforming mental health care by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Using matching technology and an innovative digital platform, Lyra quickly connects companies and their employees — plus spouses and children — to world-class therapists, mental health coaches, and personalized medication prescribing. Leading employers partner with Lyra to deliver tailored, value-driven mental health benefits to their people. With Lyra, benefits leaders can offer employees fast, reliable access to providers who practice evidence-based mental health care treatments. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Contact:

Kaitlin Rebella

[email protected]

(248) 318-4303

SOURCE Lyra Health

Related Links

http://www.lyrahealth.com/

