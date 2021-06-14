Lyra Health Expands International Mental Health Care Solutions

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health , the leading provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for employers, today announced new solutions to support companies with employees around the world. The new offerings for international preventive care and mental health coaching expand on Lyra's recently announced partnership with ICAS to offer care to people in more than 180 countries with support from more than 85,000 mental health providers.

Mental health is one of the defining problems of our time. The World Health Organization estimates that the loss in productivity due to depression and anxiety costs the global economy $1 trillion annually. Lyra Health was founded to redefine access to mental health care and currently supports more than 2.2 million members worldwide.

Lyra's Global Digital Mental Health Platform

Central to Lyra's international offerings is a new global mental health digital platform that will provide members around the world with one place to access all of Lyra's care options and services, such as preventive care, mental health coaching, therapy, and medication. Lyra plans to make the unified platform available in 2022.

Lyra Essentials: International Preventive Care

Lyra Essentials is a broad portfolio of preventive mental health resources curated to support members around the world. Essentials will provide evidence-based well-being tools, videos, and tactics covering a wide range of mental health topics such as parenting, stress, sleep, overcoming setbacks, relationship issues, and thriving at work. Essentials will also include new meditation exercises that support day-to-day wellness. The new content will be created and tailored based on Lyra member utilization data as well as feedback from members and employers. Lyra Essentials will be accessible via Lyra's global mental health digital platform and mobile app beginning in 2022.

International Mental Health Coaching

Lyra's mental health coaching is an evidence-based, cognitive behavioral approach that couples one-on-one coaching sessions with online tools and exercises to deliver fast and effective care for people with mild to moderate mental health issues. Lyra members connect to care through a single platform for a simple, confidential online assessment and are then matched with providers who best meet their individual needs. Members can switch between video and live messaging sessions throughout their care and get personalized video lessons and activities from their coach between sessions. Building on the company's relationship with ICAS, which offers members access to mental health care providers in 180 countries, Lyra will begin expansion of its mental health coaching to international members in 2022.

According to a study published in 2020 , Lyra's Cognitive Behavioral Coaching program has been proven effective. Nearly 85% of Lyra coaching participants experienced improvement in well-being, and close to 80% saw an improvement in perceived stress levels.

"Effective mental health solutions must be comprehensive and include preventive care as well as support for more serious and urgent issues. Effective care must also be culturally responsive, which requires approaches that are both evidence-based and hyperlocal, addressing the unique needs of people where they live," said Dr. Connie Chen, chief operating officer at Lyra Health. "Lyra is extending our proven approaches to mental health care for companies with people based around the world, and we look forward to delivering meaningful support and care to those employees and their families."

About Lyra Health



Lyra Health, a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 2.2 million global employees and dependents, is transforming mental health care by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Using matching technology and an innovative digital platform, Lyra quickly connects companies and their employees — plus spouses and children — to world-class therapists, mental health coaches, and personalized medication prescribing. Leading employers partner with Lyra to deliver tailored, value-driven mental health benefits to their people. With Lyra, benefits leaders can offer employees fast, reliable access to providers who practice evidence-based mental health care treatments. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact:

Kaitlin Rebella

[email protected]

(248) 318-4303



SOURCE Lyra Health

Related Links

http://www.lyrahealth.com/

