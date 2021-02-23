Lyra Health Expands Offerings for Preventative Mental Health Care

The new offerings build on Lyra's proven Mental Health Coaching program. Lyra's certified mental health coaches use evidence-based approaches to deliver short-term support aimed at preventing common mental health issues from becoming more chronic or severe. A peer-reviewed study of Lyra's cognitive behavioral coaching program shows approximately 85% of clients experience improvement in overall well-being and 80% experience reduced stress levels.

The Growing Need for Mental Health Care

More than 83% of U.S. employees are experiencing mental health issues, according to research Lyra Health conducted in 2020 in partnership with the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions. Additionally, 40% of workers feel employers don't support their mental health.

Lyra Preventative Care Suite

Guided Self-Care and the new live messaging capabilities are part of the Lyra Preventative Care Suite , designed to improve wellness for individuals with mild to moderate mental health issues and to help prevent the development of more severe symptoms. Lyra's innovative platform includes video and live messaging sessions with mental health coaches, personalized treatment plans with video lessons and exercises, and well-being tracking, all coordinated to support members and promote positive outcomes.

Lyra Mental Health Coaching: Coaching sessions are now available via both video and live messaging, allowing certified coaches to work together with members in ways that best fit their needs. Members can switch between live messaging and video sessions throughout their care and get personalized video lessons and activities from their coach between sessions.

Lyra Guided Self-Care: Members meet with a coach for a video consultation to co-develop a tailored, short-term care plan that includes video lessons, strategies, and activities that members can work on at their own pace. Throughout care, the same dedicated coach provides feedback and keeps members on track.

Mental wellness tools: With Lyra Preventative Care, employers can offer their people access to on-demand mental health tools such as Calm and myStrength to support day-to-day wellness.

"Preventative mental health care options not only help individuals get better, but by learning new skills, such as navigating thinking traps, tolerating distress, and exploring values, they can also reduce or eliminate the need for more significant care," said Dr. Connie Chen, chief medical officer at Lyra Health. "For employers, preventative mental health care can deliver improvements in overall workforce wellness and ultimately the promise of lower long-term, care-related costs."

Continuous Mental Health Care Innovation

The Lyra Preventative Care Suite represents the company's latest innovation in evidence-based, technology-enabled mental health solutions, extending Lyra's support for the full spectrum of mental health benefits for employers and their people. Lyra accelerates access to care and matches members to clinically-proven programs that prioritize fast and durable symptom improvement. In 2020, peer-reviewed research demonstrated the effectiveness of Lyra's Blended Care Therapy treatment program for clients with depression and anxiety. More than 80% of Lyra members in care show significant clinical improvement or recovery with treatment.

To learn more about the top preventative strategies for mental health, join the Lyra webinar February 25, 2021. For more information about Lyra Health's innovative mental health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com .

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health, a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 2 million U.S. employees and dependents, is transforming mental health care by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Using matching technology and an innovative digital platform, Lyra quickly connects companies and their employees — plus spouses and children — to world-class therapists, mental health coaches, and personalized medication prescribing. Leading employers partner with Lyra to deliver tailored, value-driven mental health benefits to their people. With Lyra, benefits leaders can offer employees fast, reliable access to providers who practice evidence-based mental health care treatments. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact:

Kaitlin Rebella

[email protected]

(248) 318-4303

SOURCE Lyra Health

Related Links

http://www.lyrahealth.com/

