Lyra Health Joins the ParetoHealth Ecosystem to Bring Mental Health Care to Small and Midsize Employers

Businesses with 50+ employees can now access Lyra's proven, high-quality mental health care

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ParetoHealth announces that Lyra Health, the leader in workforce mental health, will be available to Members through the ParetoHealth Savings Engine. This collaboration expands access to high-quality mental health care to reach more than 3,500 employers and 1.2 million people, giving small and midsize businesses benefits once limited to large enterprises.

"More than 60 million Americans work at businesses with fewer than 500 employees, yet most midsize employers lack the scale to offer the same mental health benefits available at large companies," said Kevin Kickhaefer, Chief Revenue Officer at ParetoHealth. "The scale of the Pareto community enables us to offer Lyra to close that gap, expand access to world-class mental health care, and help employers manage costs more effectively."

ParetoHealth's Savings Engine helps employers reduce costs by addressing the root causes of high-dollar claims. Powered by data, analytics, and in-house clinical experts, the Savings Engine delivers programs and multi-year strategies to lower costs. A multi-year claims-based study found that employers who moved from fully insured plans to Pareto reduced healthcare costs by 7.5% in the first year and by an additional 16.5% annually by year three.

Mental health is one of the most urgent and costly areas for employers today. Lyra offers fast access, measurable outcomes, and meaningful cost savings. An independent, four-year analysis found that Lyra's care model consistently reduces annual healthcare claims costs year over year for employers offering the benefit.

The Pareto and Lyra collaboration will offer small and midsize employers:

Employees and family members can typically see a qualified provider within one day. Better outcomes, lower costs: 90% of members who use Lyra improve or recover, which means fewer high-cost claims like ER visits or hospital stays and significant savings for both employers and employees.

90% of members who use Lyra improve or recover, which means fewer high-cost claims like ER visits or hospital stays and significant savings for both employers and employees. Healthier, more productive teams: With the right support, employees are more resilient, less likely to burn out, and more engaged at work, leading to stronger performance and lower turnover.

"Small and midsize businesses care deeply about their people, but too often the cost and complexity of benefits have held them back," said Sean McBride, Chief Revenue Officer at Lyra Health. "Together with Pareto, we're removing those barriers and setting a new blueprint for how high-quality mental health care can reach millions more employees and their families — quickly, affordably, and at scale."

About ParetoHealth

Traditional health insurance is failing small and midsize employers. ParetoHealth unites employers with 50 to 1,000 employees into one strong, like-minded community that unlocks a better way to eliminate volatility and lower overall health benefits costs. More than 3,500 employers have joined Pareto, representing over 1.2 million covered lives and $6.8 billion in healthcare spend under management. Learn more at paretohealth.com.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of mental health solutions for employers, available to more than 20 million people globally. Lyra is transforming access to life-changing mental health care through Lyra Empower, the only fully integrated, AI-powered platform combining the highest-quality care and technology solutions for members, providers, and HR leaders. Empower works in the background to quickly connect members to the largest global network of evidence-based mental health providers, deliver actionable insights to benefit leaders, and free up providers to focus on client care—driving outstanding positive outcomes that are equitable across diverse racial and ethnic groups. Extensive peer-reviewed research confirms Lyra's transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com.

