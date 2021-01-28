Lyra Health Partners with ICAS World to Deliver Comprehensive Mental Health Care Globally

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health , the leading provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for employers, today announced it is partnering with ICAS World to support members in more than 180 countries. ICAS is a global employee assistance program (EAP) provider with operations in more than 43 in-country offices, covering 2,400 organizations and 4.5 million people. The partnership will enable leading companies to offer access to quality, comprehensive mental health care for their employees around the world.

Redefining Access to Quality Care Worldwide

While benefits through other EAPs can vary by country, this partnership delivers to global customers and members consistent access to best-in-class, technology-enabled mental health solutions. This includes coaching, therapy, self-care, critical incident support, a 24/7 care line, manager training, worklife services, and workshops.

"The amplified need for mental health care isn't limited to the U.S. — this is an issue that affects people around the world, and one that is increasingly urgent due to the COVID pandemic," said Sean McBride, VP, Partnerships at Lyra. "Lyra is dedicated to transforming mental health care for both individuals and employers on a global scale, and we're proud to work with ICAS to continue to support companies that are making mental health and well-being a priority for their people and leading by example."

Global Leadership

Lyra selected ICAS as its partner for its shared focus on clinical quality, its flexibility to scale with Lyra, and its high level of service, which reflects localized knowledge such as how to combat regionalized stigmas surrounding mental illness.

"ICAS is proud to combine our robust network and local providers with Lyra's innovative approach to delivering mental health care," said Andrew Davies, CEO of ICAS World. "Our joint efforts deliver a powerful support system for companies and their employees around the world, raising the level of access and care to match the accelerating demand worldwide."

For more information about Lyra Health's innovative mental health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com .

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health, a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 2 million U.S. employees and dependents, is transforming mental health care by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Using matching technology and an innovative digital platform, Lyra quickly connects companies and their employees — plus spouses and children — to world-class therapists, mental health coaches, and personalized medication prescribing. Leading self-insured employers partner with Lyra to tailor value-driven mental health benefits programs specific to their workforce. With Lyra, benefits leaders can offer employees fast, reliable access to providers who practice evidence-based mental health care treatments. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About ICAS

ICAS International is a leading provider of Employee Assistance Programmes to the business community. Established in 1987, we have 33 years' experience in contributing to the health and performance of employees and organisations, with services provided through high-tech call centres and a multidisciplinary team of qualified professionals and consultants. Through our global network, we support more than 2400 companies and 4.5 million employees and their families. We provide counselling services 24/7, 365 days a year through a direct network of 43 local offices and a total presence in 185 countries delivering services using more than 80 000 mental health affiliates. For more information, visit icasworld.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Kaitlin Rebella

[email protected]

(248) 318-4303

SOURCE Lyra Health

Related Links

http://www.lyrahealth.com/

