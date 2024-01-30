Lyre's Non-Alcoholic & Ezy Raise Launch the inaugural "Dry Feb™️" Fundraising Challenge to Benefit American Cancer Society

Sign-up to participate in the fundraiser from Feb. 1-29 to benefit your health and the American Cancer Society

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Feb™️ is a partnership between Lyre's, the world's best-selling non-alcoholic brand, and Ezy Raise, the team that raised over $150 million to support people affected by cancer around the world, to benefit the American Cancer Society. Almost everyone knows someone who's been impacted by cancer and a growing body of evidence links alcohol to many types of the disease . With 1 in 2 men, and 1 in 3 women in America expected to face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, this coalition has come together to rally their communities behind mindful drinking and the fight against cancer. Dry Feb™️ asks participants to commit to one month without alcohol and provides the opportunity for participants to raise money and improve the lives of people impacted by cancer.

As part of the Dry Feb™️ campaign, participants who pledge to abstain from drinking for the month can fundraise with their community just as you would in one of the many iconic walk/run fundraisers hosted by the American Cancer Society. A wide variety of prizes, motivation and health tips are available to those who participate. To sign-up or learn more about the Dry Feb challenge and the health benefits (such as sleeping better and increased energy), head to dryfeb.com .

"We are excited to partner with Lyre's and Ezy Raise to make the Dry Feb campaign a successful and impactful event here in New York City," said Chloe Lipman, vice president of community development at the American Cancer Society. "This collaboration challenges people to go alcohol free for a month, while educating participants and donors about our mission. Our guidelines recommend limiting alcohol use, along with getting regular physical activity and a healthy diet, which are important factors in long-term health for all adults including cancer survivors."

No matter how you choose to enjoy February, Lyre's has you covered. Lyre's is all about sociability and creating connections without compromise, so whether you want to reduce your alcohol intake, occasionally go booze-free, or commit to a dry month this February, Lyre's is the perfect resource to create low or no-booze drinks with best in class flavor.

Please also join us at New York's iconic Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal on January 31 to sign up for Dry Feb™️ in person and receive a complimentary Lyre's cocktail while you're there. You can even enter for a chance to win a year of free Lyre's! Brand representatives for Lyre's and the ACS will be on-site to share more information about this powerful new initiative.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lyre's

Jennifer Contraveos -– Lyre's Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

Kristy Bloomfield – Lyre's SVP Global Marketing

Email: [email protected]

The American Cancer Society

Liz Wellinghorst, American Cancer Society, [email protected]

Desiree Carton, American Cancer Society, [email protected]

Where to Find Lyre's in NYC

(Retail)

Fresh Direct

Minus Moonshine

Spirited Away

Boisson

(On-premise)

The Penrose

Valerie

Sunday in Brooklyn

Refinery Rooftop Bar

El Quijote

The Chelsea Hotel- The Lobby Bar

Locanda Verde

Eleven Madison Park

About Lyre's

Lyre's Non-Alcoholic is a range of alcohol-free classic spirits, ready-to-drink cans and a non-alcoholic sparkling, created using a unique understanding of food science and flavour architecture.

Founded in 2019, the range is the world's most comprehensive and awarded solution for mindful drinking, equivalent to the most popular spirits in a non-alcoholic format. Lyre's portfolio of premium non-alcoholic spirits is capable of crafting 90% of the world's best-selling cocktails.

A frictionless swap of a Lyre's non-alcoholic spirit for the original alcoholic ingredient delivers all the benefits of a premium sophisticated serve without compromise. All products are vegan. Lyre's was created to change the way the world drinks.

Lyre's is the world's leading, independently owned non-alcoholic spirit brand.

Lyre's has the most awarded and highest quality range of non-alcoholic spirits in the world with accolades from the world's best competitions including; Drinks International, San Francisco Wine and Spirits, London Spirits Award, BevNET and TALES of the Cocktail.

The Lyre's range exclusively uses all-natural flavours. These are globally sourced essences, extracts and distillates, expertly selected and blended to make the best non-alcoholic versions of classic spirits, simply without alcohol.

Lyre's is 100% vegan using all-natural, plant-derived essences, extracts and distillates that deliver bouquet and flavour.

Lyre's Non-Alcoholic range includes:

Non-Alcoholic Spirits | $35.99 | 700ml bottle Agave Blanco Amaretto American Malt Aperitif Rosso Coffee Originale Dark Cane Dry London spirit Traditional Reserve Italian Spritz Pink London spirit Orange Sec White Cane

| 700ml bottle Ready to Drink cans (4x mixed flavours) | $84.99 | 24x 250ml cans

| 24x 250ml cans Classico Grande Sparkling | $119.70 | 6x 750ml bottles

About Dry Feb U.S.

Dry Feb U.S. is an online third-party fundraiser run by Ezy Raise that challenges people to go alcohol-free for a month in support of American Cancer Society. It helps participants to get healthier while also raising funds for a vital cause. The campaign follows the success of abstinence campaigns the team deliver and support in Canada, UK, NZ and Australia, which have raised over $150m to benefit the lives of people affected by cancer.

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram .

SOURCE Lyre's Non-Alcoholic