Lyric Health Appoints Bill Schmitt as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate AI-Powered Virtual Care Growth

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyric Health, a leader in AI-powered virtual care and integrated health navigation, today announced the appointment of Bill Schmitt as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this newly created role, Schmitt will lead Lyric's strategic growth initiatives, expand market presence, and drive enterprise partnerships across healthcare, employer benefits, and plan sponsor ecosystems.

As CGO, Schmitt will oversee cross-functional growth strategy, including demand generation, partnerships, business development, and customer success. He will work closely with Lyric's product, marketing, strategy, and sales teams to refine the company's value proposition and accelerate expansion across B2B, payer, and employer markets.

Schmitt will also be responsible for scaling Lyric's core virtual care platform and driving growth across strategic portfolio businesses, including GoLexi, Lyric's virtual pet telehealth platform. His mandate includes expanding revenue, strengthening strategic alliances, and aligning go-to-market execution across Lyric's human and pet health offerings, all powered by a shared AI-enabled telehealth infrastructure.

Lyric's integrated virtual care platform delivers 24/7 access to primary, urgent, and specialty care, mental health support, and intelligent care navigation—designed to simplify care journeys and improve outcomes for clients and members.

"Bill is a proven growth leader with deep experience scaling technology-enabled platforms," said Rey Colon, CEO of Lyric. "As we continue to invest in AI-driven care navigation and virtual care delivery, Bill's leadership will be instrumental in expanding our impact for employers, health plans, and the members we serve. His appointment reinforces our commitment to building a world-class leadership team and accelerating strategic growth."

"I'm thrilled to join Lyric at such a pivotal moment," said Schmitt. "Lyric's focus on transforming healthcare navigation through technology, personalized care, and member-centric experiences aligns closely with my passion for driving meaningful growth while delivering exceptional value to customers and partners."

About Lyric

Lyric is an AI-powered virtual care and integrated health navigation platform designed to help employers, health plans, and members access personalized care anytime, anywhere. By combining intelligent care navigation with a comprehensive suite of virtual services, Lyric simplifies healthcare access and drives better outcomes across the care continuum. Learn more at getlyric.com.

About GoLexi

GoLexi is a virtual pet telehealth platform providing pet owners with on-demand access to licensed veterinarians via phone and video consultations. Powered by Lyric's AI-enabled telehealth technology, GoLexi delivers 24/7 guidance on wellness, behavior, and urgent pet health concerns. Learn more at golexi.com.

