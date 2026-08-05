Lyric Health Introduces Asynchronous Care, Expanding Access to Smarter, More Connected Virtual Healthcare

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyric Health today announced the launch of Asynchronous Care, a new capability within its virtual healthcare platform that enables members to connect with licensed healthcare providers through secure digital messaging when clinically appropriate. The new offering complements Lyric's existing video and telephone consultations, giving members another convenient way to access care while helping clinicians make more informed decisions.

Lyric Health | Virtual Care Lyric health | Asynchronous Care

As healthcare continues to evolve, patients face two persistent challenges: timely access to care and fragmented clinical information. In many communities, patients wait more than a month for a primary care appointment, delaying treatment for routine medical concerns that could often be addressed much sooner. Even when care is available, providers frequently have access to only a limited view of a patient's health history.

Lyric's Asynchronous Care platform was built to address both challenges.

Rather than relying solely on information collected during a single encounter, Lyric combines the member's digital intake with available clinical information across the Lyric ecosystem, including prior virtual care encounters, electronic health records, claims data, lab data, pharmacy history, wearable device information, and other connected health data when available. This longitudinal view gives clinicians greater context before treatment begins, supporting faster, more informed clinical decisions.

"Healthcare isn't just facing an access problem, it's facing an information problem," said Rey Colón, Chief Executive Officer of Lyric Health. "Patients often wait weeks for an appointment, and when they finally see a provider, that clinician may not have the complete picture. Lyric changes that by combining intelligent technology with connected health information to create a faster, more personalized care experience."

Members can initiate a consultation anytime through a secure messaging experience, allowing licensed clinicians to review symptoms, medical history, and supporting health information before recommending treatment, prescribing medications when appropriate, or escalating the member to a live video or telephone consultation if clinically necessary.

Why It Matters

Lyric's Asynchronous Care capability helps employers, TPAs, health plans, and their members by:

Reducing delays caused by long phone and video appointment wait times.

Improving care coordination through connected clinical data.

Increasing member engagement through a convenient digital experience.

Delivering another care option alongside video and telephone visits.

Clinical appropriateness and applicable state telehealth regulations determine when asynchronous care may be utilized. Members whose conditions require real-time evaluation are seamlessly transitioned to a live consultation, ensuring they receive the appropriate level of care.

The introduction of Asynchronous Care represents another milestone in Lyric Health's mission to build an intelligent, connected healthcare platform that improves access, engagement, and outcomes. This expansion advances Lyric's vision of delivering the right care, through the right channel, at the right time.

About Lyric Health

Lyric Health is a technology-first virtual healthcare platform serving employers, TPAs, health plans, brokers, and benefit organizations nationwide. Through an integrated suite of virtual care, behavioral health, care navigation, and specialty healthcare services, Lyric helps organizations improve access to care, increase member engagement, and lower the total cost of healthcare.

For more information, visit www.getlyric.com or call 1-866-223-8831.

Media Contact:

Isaiah Colon

8006115601

[email protected]

SOURCE Lyric Health