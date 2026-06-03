Lyric Health Announces Strategic Partnership with Scala.AI to Advance AI-Powered Healthcare Engagement and Care Navigation

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyric Health, a virtual-first healthcare intelligence and care delivery platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Scala.AI to enhance its AI-driven healthcare engagement ecosystem and accelerate the development of next-generation member navigation experiences.

The partnership strengthens Lyric Health's broader vision of delivering a more proactive, personalized, and connected healthcare experience through intelligent orchestration of healthcare data, clinical workflows, and member engagement.

As healthcare continues shifting toward virtual-first and prevention-focused care models, employers, TPAs, health plans, and healthcare organizations are increasingly challenged by fragmented systems, rising costs, and disconnected member experiences. Together, Lyric Health and Scala.AI aim to bridge those gaps by combining advanced AI capabilities with real-world care delivery infrastructure.

"Healthcare has no shortage of data today," said Rey Colon, Founder and CEO of Lyric Health. "The challenge is transforming that data into meaningful action that improves outcomes, simplifies the member experience, and reduces unnecessary healthcare spend. Our partnership with Scala helps accelerate our ability to intelligently connect healthcare signals to the right care pathways at the right moment."

Through the partnership, Lyric Health plans to enhance multiple areas of its platform ecosystem, including:

AI-assisted healthcare navigation

Intelligent member engagement workflows

Personalized care recommendations

Streamlined appointment and care coordination experiences

Enhanced operational efficiency for virtual care delivery

Predictive outreach and healthcare activation initiatives

Scala.AI's unified intelligence platform bridges the gap between data and action, synthesizing signals across systems, conversations, and workflows to give Lyric Health the operational clarity needed to manage performance, reduce cost, deliver better member experience and outcomes.

"Lyric represents exactly why we built Scala: to help ambitious healthcare teams turn operational complexity into intelligent, connected member experiences," said Ardie Sameti, Co-Founder and CEO of Scala.AI.

"We believe the future of healthcare will be driven by intelligent systems that simplify complexity for both patients and healthcare organizations," said Rey Colon. "This partnership represents another step forward in our mission to create a more connected, accessible, and proactive healthcare experience."

Lyric Health continues to expand its virtual-first healthcare ecosystem through integrated care delivery, nationwide provider access, care navigation, behavioral health, virtual primary care, lab integration, and AI-powered engagement technologies.

About Lyric Health

Lyric Health is a healthcare intelligence and virtual care platform focused on transforming how healthcare is accessed, navigated, and delivered. Through its vertically integrated technology infrastructure, nationwide provider network, and AI-powered engagement capabilities, Lyric Health helps employers, TPAs, health plans, and healthcare organizations improve outcomes, reduce costs, and create more connected member experiences.

About Scala.AI

Scala.AI is the first operational intelligence platform built for modern healthcare organizations. Scala helps leaders understand how their operations behave across systems, conversations, human agents, and AI agents and direct intelligence where it matters most.

Media Contact:

Isaiah Matthews

214.449.6040

[email protected]

SOURCE Lyric Health