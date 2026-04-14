Lyric Health Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Advancing Enterprise-Grade Security Across Its AI-Powered Virtual Care Platform

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyric Health, an AI-powered, virtual-first care and navigation platform, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 compliance certification, further strengthening its position as a secure, enterprise-ready infrastructure partner for employers, third-party administrators, and health plans.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a widely recognized standard for evaluating an organization's controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality of customer data.

AI-Powered Virtual Primary Care

For Lyric Health, this milestone represents the formal validation of a security-first architecture that has been embedded into the platform since its inception.

"From the beginning, we made a deliberate decision to build Lyric Health as a secure, scalable platform capable of supporting the complexity of modern healthcare," said Rey Colón, Founder and CEO of Lyric Health. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance is not a change in direction. It is an independent confirmation of the standards we have upheld as we've grown."

Lyric Health delivers a vertically integrated model that combines virtual care, care navigation, and benefits enablement within a single platform. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including virtual primary care, urgent care, behavioral health, and specialty care, all delivered through a unified, white-label platform supported by a nationwide provider network and robust API infrastructure. This approach enables secure, seamless coordination across every interaction in the care journey.

This certification enhances Lyric Health's ability to support enterprise clients and partners with rigorous compliance requirements, while continuing to scale its AI-driven capabilities and data integrations.

"Security and compliance have been foundational to how we design, build, and operate our platform from day one, and have long held multiple healthcare certifications" said Alexandru Trican, CISSP, CISO at Lyric Health. "SOC 2 simply formalizes and independently verifies the standards and rigor we've always upheld to protect sensitive healthcare data."

As healthcare continues to evolve toward more connected, data-driven models, Lyric Health remains focused on delivering innovation built on a foundation of trust, security, and operational excellence.

About Lyric Health

Lyric Health is an AI-powered, virtual-first care platform that connects care delivery, navigation, and benefits into a unified experience. Built on a proprietary technology stack and supported by a nationwide provider network, Lyric Health enables employers, TPAs, and health plans to deliver high-quality care while reducing healthcare costs and improving member outcomes.

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Isaiah Matthews

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SOURCE Lyric Health