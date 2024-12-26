Lyric's first solid-state battery front-end equipment is shipped to customer in United States

News provided by

Lyric

Dec 26, 2024, 22:08 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Lyric's first solid-state battery front-end equipment has been shipped to a customer in the United States. Relying on its deep accumulation in the field of solid-state battery technology, Lyric has achieved strategic development on the global stage.

Continue Reading
Z-shape stacking machine of Lyric
Z-shape stacking machine of Lyric

As of now, Lyric's Z-shape stacking machine has reached the forefront of the industry, achieving an efficient stacking speed of 0.1s/pcs and ultra-high precision alignment of ≤ ± 0.3mm, setting an industry benchmark. At the same time, with the innovative design, the double planetary mixer realizes the efficient mixing of various viscosity materials, showing extraordinary flexibility, and significantly enhances the safety and efficiency of the production process through the iterative upgrade of automation technology, and provides customized services to accurately meet customer needs.

Looking to the future, Lyric will continue to expand its global footprint, based on the deep accumulation in the field of solid-state batteries since 2020, and its patented technology of dry electrode and stacking process and self-developed equipment advantages, Lyric not only demonstrates excellent capabilities in the manufacture of solid-state battery production equipment, but also provides a full range of solutions. Covers customized delivery from a single station to the entire production line. In terms of international cooperation, Lyric is actively seeking cooperation opportunities with more overseas enterprises, aiming to promote China's solid-state battery equipment technology and solutions to the global market, further enhance its influence and competitiveness in the global renewable energy industry chain, and jointly explore unlimited possibilities in the field of renewable energy.

SOURCE Lyric

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Lyric to Add Coordination of Benefits Capabilities to Payment Accuracy Solutions

Lyric to Add Coordination of Benefits Capabilities to Payment Accuracy Solutions

Lyric, a leader in technology-first, platform-based payment integrity solutions, today announced it would offer coordination of benefits solutions as ...
Lyric Debuts New AI-Driven Platform Aimed at Streamlining Payment Accuracy and Cost-of-Care

Lyric Debuts New AI-Driven Platform Aimed at Streamlining Payment Accuracy and Cost-of-Care

Lyric, a long-time industry leader and well-known pre-pay editing provider, is announcing the launch of 42, an innovative platform and the latest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics