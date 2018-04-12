Lysa TerKeurst's No. 1 New York Times Bestseller Uninvited surpasses one million copies sold

In the book, TerKeurst teaches that rejection affects us all more than we would like to admit. Too often, the hurts of our past are affecting our present more than we realize. That is why the message of Uninvited has struck a chord with so many readers. By encouraging them to "live loved," the author has guided more than one million hurting people to God-honoring ways of dealing with their emotional pain.

The Uninvited trade book debuted on multiple bestsellers lists including a No. 1 spot on the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, holding its position on the New York Times list for six consecutive weeks. Also released in August 2016 with much success, the Uninvited study guide and companion DVD became a go-to resource for thousands of book clubs, small groups, and church ministries.

"The Thomas Nelson team is delighted to celebrate this achievement with Lysa," said Brian Hampton, SVP and publisher of Nelson Books. "She is committed to writing books that offer solutions to problems that women are wrestling with in their daily lives. Passing one million copies sold is confirmation that Uninvited is speaking to a real need in her readers' lives."

The feeling of rejection can be crippling, and TerKeurst's biblical wisdom and encouragement have connected with women of all ages and stages of life. Since Uninvited's release, many of those women have reached out to connect with her on social media. TerKeurst now boasts over 1.7 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

TerKeurst is set to release her next nonfiction book with Thomas Nelson later this year.

About the Author:

Lysa TerKeurst is president of Proverbs 31 Ministries and the New York Times bestselling author of Uninvited and The Best Yes. A highly sought-after speaker, Lysa is a featured keynote presenter at more than 40 events across North America each year. She writes from her sticky farm table and lives with her family in North Carolina. Connect with her at www.LysaTerKeurst.com.

About Thomas Nelson:

Thomas Nelson, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., is a world-leading provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. The publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum, and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information, please visit www.thomasnelson.com.

