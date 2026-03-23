LYSOL® GOES "BEHIND THE CLEAN" WITH DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! TOUR

As an official partner of the Dancing With the Stars: Live! Tour, Lysol is taking fans "Behind the Clean," bringing its expertise from the home to backstage. The partnership comes to life through consumer-facing digital content and in-show integrations including, curated social posts with the Pros, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Hailey Bills, and exclusive Dancing With the Stars: Live! Tour content broadcasted to attendees during intermission.

Lysol is also enlisting actor, director, podcast host, and season 34 contestant Danielle Fishel to showcase how Lavender & Cotton Blossom scented products have transformed her cleaning routine.

"I'm constantly on my toes - between balancing my kids, my schedule and my performances - so keeping a clean, disinfected space is essential not only on tour but also at home," said Fishel. "With Lysol Lavender & Cotton Blossom scented products, cleaning becomes a sensory escape: a moment where I can reset and waltz through the rest of my day. Partnering with Lysol feels like a natural extension of how I approach my routine, and I hope this collaboration helps everyone experience that same feeling, like receiving a perfect score, this spring cleaning season."

In addition to its presence on tour, Lysol is expanding its partnership as an official sponsor of the first-ever Dancing With the Stars! Convention in Palm Springs, CA from July 31st through August 2nd, 2026. Fans can join the "Behind the Clean" experience in-person and discover how the Lavender & Cotton Blossom scented product suite can clean or disinfect every room for a complete, end‑to‑end refresh.

"This program showcases how Lysol continues to evolve the everyday cleaning routine, combining trusted disinfection with an uplifting fragrance," said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt. "Our partnerships with Danielle, the tour, and the convention make a perfect combination to bring energy, joy, and movement to everyday life, and Lysol helps keep the spaces behind those moments clean and protected."

Fans can transform their cleaning routines with notes of authentic lavender, jasmine and violet paired with woody sandalwood and white musk; the suite of Lysol Lavender & Cotton Blossom scented products includes:

Lysol Disinfectant Spray disinfects hard and soft surfaces throughout your home.

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes clean and disinfect your home, killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria*.

Lysol All-Purpose Cleaner cleans and disinfects hard, non-porous surfaces in your home.

Products can be found at major retailers nationwide including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Discover more at www.Lysol.com and connect with us on social media: @lysolus on TikTok and @lysol on Instagram.

*When used as directed

ABOUT LYSOL

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

ABOUT RECKITT

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world's best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources and driving sustainable innovation.

We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers' lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

SOURCE Lysol