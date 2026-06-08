LYSOL® DECLARES JULY 5TH "ADDRESS THE MESS" DAY, AS TWO-THIRDS OF U.S. ADULTS SAY THEY LOSE TIME TO CLEANING DURING CELEBRATIONS

This July 4th, Lysol Teams Up with Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Spotlight Post-Celebration Cleanup by Saving the Mess for July 5th

Lysol® is declaring July 5 th "Address the Mess" Day, encouraging people to enjoy their July 4 th festivities to the fullest and tackle the cleanup the day after.

"Address the Mess" Day, encouraging people to enjoy their July 4 festivities to the fullest and tackle the cleanup the day after. Lysol® is partnering with Jesse Tyler Ferguson to make "Address the Mess" Day an annual tradition – because every great celebration deserves a day to reset.

In line with its commitment to protect communities nationwide, Lysol® will donate essential products to Feeding America, reducing the cost burden of everyday essentials for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

NUTLEY, N.J., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults (64%) have missed out on time with friends and family at gatherings because they were busy cleaning – so it's no surprise more than three-quarters (76%) would prefer a dedicated post-holiday cleaning day to truly enjoy the celebrations.1 So, this July 4th, Lysol®, part of the Reckitt family of consumer brands, is encouraging people nationwide to celebrate to the fullest – think BBQs, block parties, and backyard fun – and embrace all the mess that comes with it, from spills and splashes to splatters and more. Then, on July 5th, Lysol is declaring a new tradition: "Address the Mess" Day – giving people an entire day dedicated to tackling the aftermath of a truly unforgettable celebration and resetting homes to feel clean and disinfected.*

Every good host knows big celebrations come with great messes. That’s why Lysol is declaring July 5th “Address the Mess” Day, so Americans can enjoy their 4th of July festivities and tackle the cleanup the day after. Speed Speed Jesse Tyler-Ferguson partners with Lysol to help make post-celebration cleanup simple, so you can refresh your space, leaving it clean and disinfected.*

To help lead the charge, Lysol has teamed up with actor, producer, and author Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Together, they have a simple proposition: celebrate big on July 4th, spend time with the people you love and don't waste time thinking about the mess – then clean smart on July 5th with help from Lysol essentials2. For most, the cleanup begins even before the celebrations wind down – but with Address the Mess Day, the focus stays on making memories, not managing the aftermath.

"The best celebrations are the ones that get a little messy, but no one looks forward to the cleanup the next day," said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt. "With 'Address the Mess' Day, we're hoping to give Americans a simple and satisfying way to close out the July 4th festivities, so they can clean up, reset and refresh their living spaces with Lysol, one of America's most trusted cleaning and disinfection brands."

"The best hosts know great BBQs and summer cookouts are the ones where you don't hold back," said Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "And if things get a little messy? That's when you know you're doing it right. Leave the cleanup for Lysol to tackle, so you can enjoy the moment with the ones you love. Let's make saving the mess for July 5th an annual tradition, because great celebrations – and great messes – should happen every year!"

To support communities beyond the celebration, Reckitt Brands, Lysol and Finish are donating products to the Feeding America network of local food banks. This contribution helps provide food banks with access to the essentials they need and ensures that care, dignity and cleanliness go hand-in-hand during one of the busiest times of the year.

To make post-celebration cleanup easier, Lysol® is offering a coupon for $5.00 off*** #AddressTheMess essentials, so you can power through the grease and grime, cleaning up the aftermath of a great party1. Visit www.AddressTheMessDay.com for more details.

Lysol® All-Purpose Cleaner tackles the sticky mess left behind – cutting through grease, grime and party spills, and cleaning and disinfecting your home's hard, non-porous surfaces while killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.*

tackles the sticky mess left behind – cutting through grease, grime and party spills, and cleaning and disinfecting your home's hard, non-porous surfaces while killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.* Lysol ® Disinfecting Wipes clean and disinfect your home's hard, non-porous surfaces, killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria*, including cold and flu †† and the COVID-19 virus.**

clean and disinfect your home's hard, non-porous surfaces, killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria*, including cold and flu and the COVID-19 virus.** Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer sanitizes your laundry to leave clothes smelling fresh, killing 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria*.

Address the mess on July 5th with special edition packs of Lysol essentials available at Walmart. Discover more at www.Lysol.com and connect with us on social media: @lysolus on TikTok and @lysol on Instagram.

ABOUT LYSOL

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

ABOUT RECKITT

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world's best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources and driving sustainable innovation.

We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers' lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future.

Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt group of companies.

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA

As part of a nationwide network of more than 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations and over 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger relief organization getting food and funds to communities across the country, while advocating alongside neighbors facing hunger for polices that address root causes of hunger. To learn more, visit: https://www.feedingamerica.org/

*When used as directed

**Lysol proven to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 15-seconds and expected to have similar efficacy vs all strains and variants (https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus)

***While supplies last.

††Kills Rhinovirus Type 39 and Influenza A Virus (H1N1) on hard, non-porous surfaces in 30 seconds

1Wakefield Research for Lysol–Reckitt, April 2026; 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+

2Lysol Laundry Sanitizer sanitizes and disinfects, when used as directed

SOURCE Lysol