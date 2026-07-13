LYSOL, IN COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL PTA, LAUNCHES HERE FOR HEALTHY SCHOOLS: QUALITY TIME OFF GRANT TO HELP FAMILIES ENJOY MORE QUALITY TIME TOGETHER

Through its HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, Lysol is providing grants and product donations to support classrooms and meaningful student experiences

Lysol is launching the HERE for Healthy Schools: Quality Time Off (QTO) Grant in collaboration with National PTA to provide product donations and funding to five PTAs that serve high-need elementary schools.

Kelly Rowland, Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, producer, mother and PTA advocate, partners with Lysol to educate parents on the spread of illness-causing germs and reinforce the importance of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes in back-to-school preparation.

For every pack of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes purchased, the brand will donate one to a classroom in need** through Kids In Need Foundation, helping to protect up to 60 million students from the spread of illness-causing germs* on surfaces.

NUTLEY, N.J., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meaningful school moments, like read-a-thons and field trips, create lasting memories for children and strengthen connections between students, parents and caregivers. Yet families often miss out on these special occasions due to unexpected illnesses and the need to reserve personal time off (PTO) for sick days. In fact, 78% of parents † who missed an important school-day event did so because they had already used their available PTO when their child was home sick.

Kelly Rowland's back-to-school must-have? Lysol Disinfecting Wipes.

To help families stay present for the moments that matter most, Lysol®, part of the Reckitt family of consumer brands, is launching the HERE for Healthy Schools: Quality Time Off (QTO) Grant in collaboration with National PTA, the nation's oldest and largest child advocacy association. As an extension of Lysol's HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, launched in 2019, the grant reinforces the brand's commitment to helping reduce the spread of illness-causing germs* in classrooms nationwide.

Lysol is partnering with Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, producer, mother and PTA advocate Kelly Rowland, to share why Lysol Disinfecting Wipes are a must have for back-to-school lists as they kill 99.9% of illness-causing germs* on surfaces. Because when parents use their time off for making memories vs. managing sickness, PTO becomes Quality Time Off, or QTO.

"As a parent, I know firsthand how much it means to be present for the moments that make the school year special – whether that's seeing my sons' faces light up at a school play or being there when they need me most," said Kelly Rowland. "That's why I'm proud to partner with Lysol because fewer unexpected sick days means more quality time with my family."

From July 13 to July 24, 2026, PTAs at high-need elementary schools serving grades K-6 can apply for the QTO Grant through National PTA's website at PTA.org/QTO. Five schools will be selected to receive:

Targeted funding for in-school family activities

In-kind product donations, including Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray, through Kids In Need Foundation

And with 75% of parents† proactively sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces to help prevent the spread of illness-causing germs, students can spend more time learning, connecting, and participating in important school moments. For every pack of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes purchased between July 1 through August 31, the brand will donate one to a classroom in need** through Kids In Need Foundation. That helps protect up to 60 million students from the spread of illness-causing germs* on surfaces in high-need schools.

"Back-to-school season is filled with moments that help shape a child's school year," said Mike Hartman, Vice President, Lysol. "When illness keeps students home unexpectedly, parents and students can miss out on making those pivotal memories. Through the QTO Grant and our Buy One, Give One initiative, Lysol is helping keep students present for meaningful learning opportunities."

How to apply for the QTO Grant:

Visit PTA.org/QTO

Complete the application by July 24, 2026

Meet eligibility requirements (high-need school, grades K-6)

Winners will be determined by the end of August 2026 and announced during a special school event in September.

Follow Lysol on social media for updates on QTO Grant winners and back-to-school tips:

*When used as directed

**Up to 125,000 canisters of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes

†Statistics from Talker Research Survey commissioned by Lysol between June 17 and June 25, 2026

ABOUT LYSOL'S HERE FOR HEALTHY SCHOOLS

Established in 2019, Lysol's HERE for Healthy Schools initiative launched with the mission of helping curb the spread of illness-causing germs in classrooms nationwide. From supporting educators via mass product donations and free educational resources to funding in-school experiences with parents, Lysol is committed to helping keep students present for meaningful classroom moments.

ABOUT NATIONAL PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org. National PTA does not endorse any commercial entities, products, or services.

ABOUT LYSOL

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

ABOUT RECKITT

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world's best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources and driving sustainable innovation.

We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers' lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future.

Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt group of companies.

SOURCE Lysol