LYSOL INTRODUCES THE "STINKCHECK*" TO HELP YOU SHARE THE LOVE, NOT THE STINK

To help bring the StinkCheck* to life, Lysol is teaming up with reality TV icon, author, and mom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who is known for her unapologetic, keep-it-real attitude. Taking inspiration from her real-life experiences, she is amplifying the StinkCheck* message in a candid and playful video shared on social media that you can watch HERE. The video features Snooki responding to DMs from followers who need advice on how to deal with their loved ones' stinky passions at home.

"From my days of living with eight roommates to now being a mom of three, I am no stranger to dealing with stinky situations," said Snooki. "That's why I love the idea of giving someone a StinkCheck* – sometimes people just need a friendly hint that their passions stink, and Lysol Air Sanitizer helps to (literally) sanitize the air without the awkwardness!"

Lysol is also partnering with influential voices including Zachariah Porter, Mayci Neeley, and Eli Rallo who have experienced stinky passions in their everyday lives to create funny, witty and relatable social-first content. The series of cheeky videos will spotlight how they are confronting their loved ones' smelliest passions in the home.

Consumers are invited to join the fun by DM'ing the StinkCheck* videos to roommates, friends or family as a reminder to tackle the stink* with Lysol Air Sanitizer, so the only thing left behind is the passion.

"Our survey found that 42% of people experience unpleasant smells that cause annoyance or tension in their homes and living scenarios at least once a week*," said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of US Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt. "With the launch of the Lysol StinkCheck*, we're giving the classic reality check a playful twist. This shareable content highlights how consumers can move beyond masking odors, thanks to Lysol Air Sanitizer's ability to kill 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria and viruses† in the air."

For more information on Lysol Air Sanitizer or the StinkCheck*, visit Lysol.com or follow Lysol @lysolus on Tiktok and @lysol on Instagram.

About Lysol Air Sanitizer

Lysol® Air Sanitizer is the first and only air-care product approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to kill 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria†. Lysol Air Sanitizer eliminates odors by killing 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria in the air.

Each 10 oz. can of Lysol Air Sanitizer is available at major U.S. retailers in a variety of fragrances. For more information, visit www.lysol.com.

About Lysol

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

About Reckitt

Reckitt‡ exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol®, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet, and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at http://www.reckitt.com/us.

*Eliminates odors by killing odor-causing bacteria in the air.

**Survey conducted by Lysol in September 2025

† Kills 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumoniae in the air, in 4 minutes. Kills 99.9% of airborne viruses (Tested on MS2 surrogate for enveloped airborne viruses such as Influenza viruses, Coronaviruses, and Pneumoviruses) in the air, in 12 minutes.

‡ Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

SOURCE Lysol