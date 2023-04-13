Lysol® Pro Solutions collaborates with LCI to create employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired

LCI Durham, NC to repackage an estimated 25,000 Lysol® Disinfecting Wipe Flat Packs each month

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaboration between Reckitt's Lysol® Pro Solutions – a science-led business-to-business offering – and LC Industries (LCI) – a diversified manufacturing, distribution, and retail company, will create jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired within its facilities in North Carolina and eventually expanding to Mississippi.

LCI is one of the largest employers of blind or visually impaired Americans, and helps create opportunities and careers, while developing skills that transform lives. Through the collaboration, LCI's Durham facility will repackage an estimated 25,000 packs of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes each month.

The collaboration between Lysol Pro Solutions and LCI is part of Reckitt's broader commitment to offering equal opportunities in all areas of its business to everyone, regardless of an individual's personal characteristics including but not limited to gender, race, nationality, age, disability, sexual orientation, and religion.

Most of the products manufactured by LCI are sold directly to the U.S. federal government under the auspices of the AbilityOne Program. This means that the Lysol Pro Solutions disinfecting products packaged by LCI employees in Durham will potentially be used to help protect members of the military serving in the U.S. or overseas, and government offices including staff in the White House.

This collaboration comes at a time when 40% of people are still concerned about germs,1 and leverages the power of Lysol, the most trusted disinfection brand,2 to enable facilities to elevate their hygiene measures and help protect people entering their spaces.

"At Reckitt, one of the core pillars of our diversity, equity, and inclusion work is reflecting the communities we serve," said Emily Flynn, Business Solutions Commercial Director, Americas at Lysol Pro Solutions. "Our collaboration with LCI enables us to support community members with disabilities by providing job opportunities that leverage their skills and help them build new ones for future success."

In 2021, Reckitt launched a holistic conscious inclusion program to help employees engage in topics of inclusion, equity, and working together across differences. Reckitt's leaders each dedicate time to exploring what these topics mean to the company, to their teams, and to individuals. Through online learning and team discussions, every Reckitt employee is encouraged to recognize their responsibility for creating a culture that includes everyone.

"It's important to LCI that the companies we work with have their own commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion," said DuWayne Gilbertson, VP Business Development at LCI. "Reckitt's prioritization of these efforts is felt throughout our collaboration."

ABOUT LYSOL® PRO SOLUTIONS

Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions harnesses the power of Lysol to help protect businesses and public spaces from the spread of germs. In today's world, consumers have increased hygiene expectations which makes germ-protection more critical than ever. The comprehensive approach from Lysol Pro Solutions incorporates science-backed protocols and training, EPA-approved Lysol products and Lysol branded marketing materials and signage. Lysol Pro Solutions empowers businesses to demonstrate to their staff and customers a commitment to providing a trusted standard for protection.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

ABOUT LCI

L C Industries, Inc. (LCI) is a 501(c)(3) not for profit in the business of creating meaningful employment for people who are blind. Founded in Durham, NC in 1936 as a manufacturer, our mission has propelled us to evolve and expand into third party logistics services, retail operations, and accessibility consulting. Today, we are one of the largest employers of Americans who are blind or visually impaired. LCI operates seven manufacturing facilities, three distribution centers, fifty-nine retail locations, e-commerce web properties and holds large government distribution contracts. While being an incredibly diverse organization, the common thread throughout all business units is our dedication to creating meaningful employment for the blind and visually impaired.

1 StreetBees Germ Tracker for Reckitt, as of January 2023

2 Suzy Oct 2021. Among those who expressed a preference in a nationwide October 2021 consumer preference survey Statistically significant at the 95th percentile.

