Lysol Pro Solutions reveals how germs survive and thrive on bathroom surfaces

Scientific studies show germs can spread to all restroom surfaces after flushing toilet 1

Closing toilet lid prior to flushing does not mitigate this risk 2

Effective surface disinfection is key to breaking chain of transmission3

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt's Lysol® Pro Solutions has revealed the ease with which germs can spread throughout surfaces in a facility's bathroom after a toilet has been flushed – and how effective disinfection is critical to helping break the chain of transmission.

Insights from Reckitt's4 new scientific study in collaboration with the University of Arizona,5 in addition to analysis of previous Reckitt studies on germ transmission in bathrooms,6 showed that:

SOMETIMES A FLUSH IS NOT ENOUGH

When a toilet is flushed, germs can be ejected from the bowl and potentially transmitted by inhaling them or touching a cross-contaminated surface where they have landed.

After flushing – or even cleaning the bowl with the toilet brush – disinfection of all bathroom surfaces may be necessary to prevent cross-contamination.

Germs can remain in the toilet bowl after the initial flush and continue to spread to the air and cross-contaminate surfaces after repeated flushes.

THE LID IS NOT A SHIELD – AND CLEANING CAN SPREAD GERMS

Closing the toilet lid prior to flushing does not mitigate the risk of germs cross-contaminating other surfaces in the bathroom.

During cleaning, germs can be transferred from the toilet to bathroom sinks and also colonize cleaning tools such as toilet brushes, which germs can survive on for up to a week.

DISINFECTION IS KEY

Disinfecting surfaces just twice a week can reduce germ transmission in bathrooms by up to 90%.

Disinfection of the toilet seat, sink countertop, and floor are just as important as disinfection of the toilet bowl in preventing the spread of germs.

"A bathroom's cleanliness can often make or break how people perceive the cleanliness of an entire facility," said Vanita Srinivasan, Reckitt's Senior Manager, Global Antimicrobial Claims Strategy & Innovation for Hygiene, Personal and Surface Care. "But these studies show that even if a bathroom appears visibly clean, it's often what the human eye can't see that can impact hygiene levels the most. For example, a toilet lid can be closed before flushing, and the bowl can be cleaned immediately afterwards with a brush, but germs can still spread and cross-contaminate high touch surfaces in the bathroom after flushing."

"The goal of good bathroom hygiene should therefore be to minimize the potential for germ transmission – and regular surface disinfection, using products that are effective against common bathroom germs such as norovirus, SARS-CoV-2, and adenovirus should be a central component of a facility's hygiene program, alongside encouraging proper hand hygiene."

This study1 was highlighted in the official journal of The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). APIC President, Dr. Tania Bubb, PhD, RN, CIC, FAPIC, stated that: "This study1 helps establish a clearer understanding of how pathogens spread and the measures we can take to break those chains of transmission."7

Experts such as Lysol Pro Solutions can provide an understanding of common bathroom germs and how they spread via surfaces and hands, so businesses can deploy effective products and protocols that help protect the people entering their facilities.

