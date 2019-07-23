Lyssé New York releases urban-inspired, travel-friendly fall collection

"Inspired by the warm landscapes and traditions of the American Southwest, the fall collection plays sunset, desert and prairie tones against sleek, urban style," said Marenco. "It showcases movement-friendly jackets, jumpsuits and gauchos enlivened by rodeo-influenced studding, leathers and laser cutting; tops and bottoms elevated with grosgrain ribboning and bold striping; and urban leggings reinvented with anatomical seaming and plays on fabric," she said.

Utilizing quality, easy-care fabrics – including knit denim, microfiber, vegan leather and suede, crushed velvet, stretch jersey, Ponte, and Lightweight Ponte – Lyssé's fall collection offers rich pairings of fabrics and textures. "It exudes an elevated look, yet casual and comfortable feel," said Marenco.

Lysse's fall collection is sold online at www.lysse.com, at approximately 2,000 specialty clothing stores across the United States, and through major retailers, including Bloomingdale's, Lord & Taylor, Macy's, Dillard's and Von Maur, as well as Amazon, Zappos and Stitchfix.

To discover more about Lyssé – crafting timeless clothing for all women, no matter where they find themselves on life's path – visit www.Lyssé.com or call (212) 389-1245.

Lyssé, established in 2009, embodies a full collection of urban-inspired women's clothing – signature leggings, tops, pants, skirts, jackets and wraps – crafted for Fabric, Fit and Fashion – to meet the lifestyle needs of today's women.

