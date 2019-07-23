Lyssé New York releases urban-inspired, travel-friendly fall collection
Jul 23, 2019, 12:59 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyssé New York will release its travel-friendly and urban-inspired fall 2019 apparel collection for women – in stores and online – Thursday, Aug. 1. Crafted for Fabric, Fit and Fashion to meet the lifestyle needs of today's women, it serves as a springboard for the lifestyle-evolving Lyssé brand. It is the first Lyssé collection to be developed under the guidance of Creative Director Claudia Marenco and represented through the images of renowned photographer Grant Legan. View the fall collection at www.lysse.com, Aug. 1.
"Inspired by the warm landscapes and traditions of the American Southwest, the fall collection plays sunset, desert and prairie tones against sleek, urban style," said Marenco. "It showcases movement-friendly jackets, jumpsuits and gauchos enlivened by rodeo-influenced studding, leathers and laser cutting; tops and bottoms elevated with grosgrain ribboning and bold striping; and urban leggings reinvented with anatomical seaming and plays on fabric," she said.
Utilizing quality, easy-care fabrics – including knit denim, microfiber, vegan leather and suede, crushed velvet, stretch jersey, Ponte, and Lightweight Ponte – Lyssé's fall collection offers rich pairings of fabrics and textures. "It exudes an elevated look, yet casual and comfortable feel," said Marenco.
Lysse's fall collection is sold online at www.lysse.com, at approximately 2,000 specialty clothing stores across the United States, and through major retailers, including Bloomingdale's, Lord & Taylor, Macy's, Dillard's and Von Maur, as well as Amazon, Zappos and Stitchfix.
To discover more about Lyssé – crafting timeless clothing for all women, no matter where they find themselves on life's path – visit www.Lyssé.com or call (212) 389-1245.
Lyssé, established in 2009, embodies a full collection of urban-inspired women's clothing – signature leggings, tops, pants, skirts, jackets and wraps – crafted for Fabric, Fit and Fashion – to meet the lifestyle needs of today's women.
