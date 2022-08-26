Lysulin Looks to Expand U.S. Retail Outlets for Blood Sugar Supplement

Lysulin Promotes Healthy Blood Sugar, A1C, and Insulin Function

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lysulin, a blood sugar support dietary supplement, is now available in the U.S.

"Lysulin is a patented vegan formula that provides blood sugar support in three ways," said John Burd, CEO of Lysulin, Inc., a health and wellness company in San Diego. "Lysulin helps maintain healthy blood glucose, A1C, and insulin function.

Lysulin

"Our products are for people concerned with their blood sugar management," he added.

Lysulin products include:

Lysulin Capsules

Lysulin Chewable tablets

Lysulin Powder

Lysulin Liquid

Lysulin Shake in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors

Burd said healthy blood glucose levels are important to everyone's well-being.

"Lysulin is the only blood sugar supplement supported by clinical studies," Burd said. "Our patented formula has three powerful ingredients -- Lysine, Zinc, and Vitamin C. We used precise amounts of these ingredients to ensure the effectiveness of Lysulin."

Burd said clinical studies show Lysine and Vitamin C help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

"Zinc provides nutritional support for people with poor insulin function," he added.

Millions of people have excess sugar in their bloodstream, which can have adverse effects on the body's organs.

"Your doctor routinely checks your blood sugar levels," Burd said. "A normal A1C result falls below 5.7 percent."

Burd, a scientist and biochemist, said a 9 percent A1C increases risks to the kidneys, eyes, and neuropathy.

"More consumers today are seeking alternative remedies, such as Lysulin, which is a cost-effective dietary supplement without a prescription or side effects," said Burd, who is also the founder of Dexcom, the worldwide leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring systems.

To reach consumers, Lysulin plans to add more retail outlets.

Next month, Lysulin's team will introduce its products to buyers from large and small retail chains at ECRM's "Vitamin, Weight Loss, and Sports Nutrition Program."

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one virtual meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains.

"ECRM allows us the opportunity to meet with some of the most sought-after retailers in less than a week," he added.

To purchase Lysulin products, visit Lysulin.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.

