LYT ANNOUNCES DEPLOYMENT OF TRANSIT PRIORITY SOLUTIONS BY PARTNERING WITH ORANGE COUNTY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY (OCTA)

LYT.Transit Will Move Bus Transit Vehicles Through Congested Harbour Blvd. Corridor Safer and Faster

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LYT, a leader in NextGen intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, announced today it has signed a contract with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and the city of Fullerton for a one-year pilot program and the implementation of LYT's leading NextGen transit priority solution (TSP), LYT.transit.

Serving as the primary contractor for TSP under the Master Service Agreement with Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, LYT.transit will help solve congestion issues for traffic signals across the busy corridor of Harbour Blvd. The Orange County TSP deployment extends LYT's rapid expansion throughout the west coast.

LYT's leading transit signal priority solution, LYT.transit, moves bus transit vehicles through congested intersections faster, safer, and more intelligently. Harnessing the power of a single-edge device installed in the Traffic Management Center (TMC), bus transit vehicles speak directly to networked traffic signals through LYT's open architecture cloud platform. This results in a consistent and reliable green light for every bus transit vehicle in the network.

Cities are realizing the distinct benefits of this technology due to LYT's machine learning models and artificial intelligence technology that knows when to prioritize and activate a traffic signal. LYT's system uses automotive data in an actionable way as it takes a broader traffic pattern ecosystem into account to have an impact on other surrounding signals, not just the one signal that traffic is heading toward.

"As the Southern California region continues to thrive, it is essential to implement advanced traffic signal prioritization technology to improve the daily commutes of Orange County residents," said Tim Menard, CEO and Founder of LYT. "Our cutting-edge AI-powered technology ensures smoother traffic flow, reduces congestion, and enhances safety on today's roads. By prioritizing public transportation and optimizing traffic signals, we are committed to creating a more efficient and sustainable transportation network that benefits all residents and businesses throughout Orange County."

Gabriel Murillo, ITS and Connected Mobility Market Leader at Arcadis, said: "We are pleased to partner with LYT on LYT.transit, to help ease the impacts of traffic congestion for buses in Orange County. By harnessing the power of advanced AI and machine learning, LYT.transit is set to elevate transit efficiency, enhance safety, and contribute to a more sustainable transportation network for the residents and businesses of Orange County."

About LYT

LYT is the leading provider of smart cities NextGen intelligent connected traffic technologies that orchestrates today's Intelligent Transportation Systems. LYT's AI-powered, open architecture, machine learning technology enables a suite of transit signal priority and emergency vehicle preemption solutions that utilize pre-existing vehicle tracking sensors and city communication networks to dynamically adjust the phase and timing of traffic signals to provide sufficient green clearance time while minimally impacting cross traffic. LYT is headquartered in Silicon Valley and serves municipalities across the US and Canada. Learn more at LYT.ai.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

