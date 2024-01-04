LYT PROUDLY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC EXPANSION INTO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS BY UNVEILING GROUNDBREAKING NEXTGEN SNOWPLOW PREEMPTION TECHNOLOGY FOR U.S AND CANADIAN MARKETS

LYT's Advanced NextGen TSP Technology Leveraging AI/ML Has Proven To Improve Urban Mobility and Emergency Response Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LYT, a leader in NextGen intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, announced today its strategic international expansion into Canada and the Toronto region with the launch of LYT.snow, an advanced snowplow signal priority solution that enables snowplows to travel through intersections safely and efficiently to clear snow quickly so travelers can continue to safely move through their community.

With a proven track record of optimizing traffic flow and enhancing transportation networks across the U.S., LYT is poised to bring its cutting-edge NextGen TSP technology to Canada, revolutionizing the way traffic is managed and improving overall urban mobility. The decision to expand internationally comes as a strategic move to address the growing challenges of traffic congestion and enhance transportation efficiency in major cities across North America. Leveraging state-of-the-art algorithms and artificial intelligence, LYT's traffic prioritization system is designed to alleviate traffic bottlenecks, reduce travel times, and enhance the overall driving experience to create safer, more livable communities.

"As we expand into the Canadian market, we are excited to bring our innovative traffic prioritization system to help address the challenges associated with urban congestion," said Tim Menard, CEO and Founder of LYT. "Our technology is not just about managing traffic; it's about creating smarter, more responsive transportation networks that benefit both cities and their residents."

For Canadian markets, snow removal creates an annual traffic congestion problem for cities and residents. In the ever-evolving landscape of urban transportation, cities are constantly seeking innovative solutions to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and mitigate the impact of adverse weather conditions. Utilizing LYT's first-of-its-kind NextGen signal prioritization and intelligent transportation system technology, snowplows now can remove snow and ice quicker than before without the need to stop for red lights as they plow the streets.

LYT's system leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) powered by advanced algorithms and real-time data to optimize traffic signal timings, particularly during inclement weather, ensuring efficient movement of emergency vehicles, public transportation, and now snow removal equipment.

The company's state-of-the-art algorithms analyze real-time incoming data to make informed decisions about adjusting traffic signal timings. These algorithms consider factors such as road conditions, the urgency of emergency services, and the need for snow removal, ensuring a dynamic and adaptive response to changing situations. LYT's cloud-based communication infrastructure facilitates seamless information exchange between snowplows, traffic management centers, and signal controllers. This allows for quick and coordinated adjustments to traffic signal timings based on the real-time needs of the city.

A recent study1 out of Brigham Young University showed that with snowplow preemption, operators are more efficient and safer with less stops and fewer cars trying to pass by them. In the same study it showed that commuters also benefited from the preemption. The routes with snowplow preemption had significantly higher speed.

"Our snowplow traffic signal prioritization technology represents a significant advancement in urban mobility and emergency response systems," added Menard. "As cities face the challenges posed by changing weather patterns, our NextGen technology offers a proactive and adaptive approach to managing traffic flow and ensuring public safety. By harnessing the power of real-time data, AI/ML and advanced algorithms, municipalities can create resilient and efficient transportation systems that benefit both residents and the city's infrastructure in the face of adverse weather conditions."

Faster, more efficient removal of snow also means a safer, cleaner environment. Snow removal chemicals, such as salt (sodium chloride), calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, and sand, are commonly used to melt ice and snow on city streets during winter. While these chemicals effectively improve road safety, they can have various impacts on both infrastructure and the environment. Reducing idle times at red lights for municipal snowplows results in less concentration of chemicals distributed to one area while the machine waits for a green light.

About LYT

LYT is the leading provider of NextGen intelligent connected traffic technologies that orchestrates today's Intelligent Transportation Systems. LYT's AI-powered, open architecture, machine learning technology enables a suite of transit signal priority and emergency vehicle preemption solutions that utilize pre-existing vehicle tracking sensors and city communication networks to dynamically adjust the phase and timing of traffic signals to provide sufficient green clearance time while minimally impacting cross traffic. LYT is headquartered in Silicon Valley and serves municipalities across the US and Canada. Learn more at LYT.ai.

