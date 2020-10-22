LYTE CBD Pre Rolls Now Available in Colorado's Purple Haze Smoke Shops

LYTE continues to distinguish itself with female CBD consumers by creating products specifically for women. As a female led company, LYTE is committed to delivering the quality CBD pre roll experience that women desire. In a landscape full of male-led competitors that use bleach and polymer in their hemp and CBD cigarettes, LYTE's filtered, organically sourced CBD pre-rolls offer women an end-to-end quality alternative delivering a superior experience.

"Women comprise 46.8% of cannabis pre roll and joint smokers (Brightfield Group 2020) and yet their voices continue to be ignored by producers," said LYTE Herbal founder Kristen Stangel. "Purple Haze is an ideal partner to increase our direct access to the female user. Together we grow the female market while changing industry perceptions and elevating the buying experience."

Industry projections continue to chart a domestic CBD market that is on pace to exceed $15B in the next five years. While hemp cigarettes only account for 2% of the total CBD market, their explosive triple digit growth for the past two years continues to be fueled by offering a clear alternative to the marijuana and tobacco smoker that seeks relief from dependency or the impairment of a THC high. Hemp cigarettes are nicotine free, tobacco free and deliver only trace amounts of THC to produce a smooth experience without impairment.

LYTE's hemp flower is harvested from a certified-organic hemp farm, blended with organic lavender sourced from France, and wrapped in hemp paper, delivering women a smooth, sustainable alternative to smoking marijuana or tobacco rather than products filled with bleach or polymers. LYTE Herbals is a part of the RYTE portfolio of CBD products – the Colorado based CBD company producing thoughtfully sourced end-to-end products.

