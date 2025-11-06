Lyte Fiber Announces Historic Investment in Eagle Pass to Enhance Connectivity

Mayor thanks Texas company for believing in the community.

EAGLE PASS, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyte Fiber announced a transformative, multi-million-dollar investment in Eagle Pass to deliver next-generation fiber internet access to every home, business, and neighborhood in the city.

The announcement was made during the recent Eagle Pass City Council meeting, marking Lyte Fiber's commitment to expanding broadband access and closing the digital divide in Eagle Pass.

Pictured, from L to R: Marc Eichenbaum, Lyte Fiber Vice President of Government Affairs & Community Development; Juli Blanda, Lyte Fiber General Manager of Coastal Bend Region; Tanya McDill, Lyte Fiber General Manager of the South West Texas Region; City Council Member Elias Diaz; Mayor Aaron Valdez; Mayor Pro-Tem William Davis; George Spengler, Vice President of OSP Operations; City Council Member Mario Garcia; John Hernandez, Director of OSP Engineering.

Lyte Fiber, a Houston, TX-based fiber internet company, will invest more than $18 million to design, build, and operate a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network that will provide multi-gigabit speeds and unmatched reliability across the community.

Lyte Fiber began working with city officials in early summer on its planned community-wide network build-out that will bring fast and reliable fiber internet service to residents and businesses in Eagle Pass. Lyte's investment in state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure will strengthen local connectivity, boost economic growth, and expand digital opportunity throughout the city.

"Eagle Pass continues to rise, and today's announcement is another step toward a stronger future for our families," said Eagle Pass Mayor Aaron Valdez. "Reliable, high-speed Internet is no longer a luxury – it's a necessity for education, business, health care, and everyday life. I am grateful to Light Fiber for choosing Eagle Pass and believing in our community's potential."

Construction is scheduled to begin shortly, with completion expected in the second half of 2026. Lyte plans to connect nearly 16,500 homes and businesses, spanning more than 175 miles of new fiber infrastructure across Eagle Pass.

The project will create an estimated 35 full-time jobs, and the Company will prioritize local hiring and contracting wherever possible. Additionally, Lyte Fiber has pledged a 1 percent giveback to support local schools, nonprofits, and community programs.

"Eagle Pass is a vibrant city and a vital economic engine for the State of Texas. We're thrilled to collaborate with the city to provide world-class connectivity," Old said. "This project goes beyond just building a network; it represents a lasting commitment to the residents and future generations of Eagle Pass."

Designed for durability, Lyte Fiber's network will feature ringed architecture and backup generators at every cabinet to keep the city online, even during power outages.

Lyte Fiber's customer-first model will bring transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and local support.

"Exceptional service means more than just speed; it means being a committed partner to the community and standing by fellow Texans every step of the way," Old said.

About Lyte Fiber

Founded in 2023 in Houston, Texas, Lyte Fiber is dedicated to providing the fastest and most reliable home and business fiber optic internet to communities across Texas and beyond. Formed in partnership with SDC Capital Partners, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, Lyte was started by internet industry veterans passionate about offering a best-in-class customer experience, building a great workplace, and connecting Texas communities. As part of its commitment to each community it serves, Lyte pledges a 1 percent giveback to local charities and causes annually. For more information, visit www.lytefiber.com.

SOURCE Lyte Fiber