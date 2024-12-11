Lyte Fiber Chooses GOCare and Dialpad to Transform Customer Experience

Digital experience management integrated with billing, network, and contact center platforms enables the most effective and efficient solution for customer support and communication

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a leading SaaS provider of digital experience software, announced today that Lyte Fiber, a fiber-focused internet service provider based in Texas, has selected GOCare's and Dialpad's integrated digital experience and UCaaS platforms to elevate its customer experience strategy.

With GOCare Lyte Fiber will expand its communication channels for employees and customers to include two-way SMS, social media, online chat, and SMS chat—all unified within a single platform. This integrated approach ensures a comprehensive view of the customer journey, empowering efficient communication at every touchpoint. GOCare's integration at Lyte Fiber with Dialpad expands the omnichannel view to include powerful, AI-driven voice communications alongside the digital communication channels, all tied back to Lyte's core business systems.

"Lyte Fiber brings Gig speeds to underserved broadband communities with superior customer experience and service quality," said Carter Old, CEO of Lyte Fiber. "Our goal is to ensure that connecting with us is as simple and convenient as possible. By partnering with GOCare and Dialpad, we can engage with our customers on their preferred communication channels while equipping our local staff with innovative tools to provide an exceptional experience."

"Lyte Fiber launched a next-generation fiber network backed by a commitment of unparalleled customer service to its subscribers," said Mike Roddy, CEO of GOCare. "Our tailored digital experience solutions combined with our broadband operator expertise helps Lyte Fiber earn and maintain the trust of its growing customer base."

Dialpad's AI-powered Customer Communication Platform provides a unified Contact Center Solution with Dialpad Support and Dialpad Sell, and with additional communication support for employees through Dialpad Connect. The combined solution will also enhance customer satisfaction through robust Net Promoter Score® (NPS) and customer satisfaction score (CSAT) metrics and actionable dashboards for Lyte Fiber.

"GOCare and Dialpad continue to deliver powerful customer care solutions for broadband service providers," said Mike Kane, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales with Dialpad. "This streamlined approach improves Lyte Fiber team efficiency while enabling a consistent and personalized customer experience across all channels."

Another key factor in selecting GOCare is the flexible integration capabilities with Lyte Fiber's technology ecosystem, including COS Systems Business Engine for billing and subscriber management. This integration provides a single pane of glass for Lyte Fiber support staff that facilitates faster resolution times and operational efficiency.

Isak Finer, Chief Revenue Officer at COS Systems commented: "We share the same passion as GOCare for delivering efficiency and insight via integration. By combining our zero-touch automation of tasks such as service activations and billing with GOCare's digital engagement tools, we empower Lyte Fiber to simplify operations and elevate the customer experience."

About GOCare:

GOCare provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio includes a complete digital experience platform, proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine. GOCare was founded by industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "For Operators, By Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders such as Vexus Fiber, Point Broadband, Bluepeak, Service Electric Cablevision, Fastwyre Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, and many others. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Lyte Fiber

Founded in 2023 in Houston, Texas, Lyte Fiber is dedicated to providing the fastest and most reliable home and business fiber optic internet to communities across Texas and beyond. Formed in partnership with SDC Capital Partners, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, Lyte was started by internet industry veterans passionate about offering a best-in-class customer experience, building a great workplace, and connecting Texas communities. As part of its commitment to each community it serves, Lyte pledges a 1 percent giveback to local charities and causes annually. For more information, visit www.lytefiber.com.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading AI-powered communications intelligence platform creating human-first, AI-enhanced solutions that will drive the next wave of how businesses communicate with and serve their customers. Enterprise customers such as Randstad, Remax, Mizuho, Cigna, T-Mobile, Johns Hopkins, Motorola, Warby Parker, Panera Bread, and Netflix, use Dialpad and its AI capabilities to deliver amazing customer experiences. Supported by notable investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Google Ventures, and ICONIQ Capital, Dialpad is a dynamic force in AI technology with a rapidly expanding presence. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.

About COS Systems

COS Systems delivers cloud-hosted software to plan, build, and manage broadband networks globally. COS Business Engine is a proven network management solution (BSS/OSS) that supports traditional ISPs and Open Access networks. The end-to-end platform provides self-service management, digital sales, and marketing through an online marketplace. It's easy for customers and employees to use, providing a great experience that boosts take rates and revenue. Visit cossystems.com to learn more.

