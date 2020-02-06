Lyte Launches "Spot Lyte On..." Podcast Series

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Spot Lyte On…" is a new podcast where Lyte Chief Revenue Officer Lawrence Peryer takes listeners backstage, on the road, inside the studio, behind the camera, and into corporate towers to provide a deeply personal and colorful glimpse into the people and personalities behind the most exciting entertainment and cultural events happening today.

"I have spent nearly my whole adult life building experiences and businesses to serve fans, musicians, filmmakers and artists," says Peryer. "That's entailed spending countless hours with fascinating people, learning what drives them, what makes them tick. With 'Spot Lyte On…' we have the opportunity to bring our listeners into these rooms, to hear the stories directly from the sources, and to be surprised by what it takes to make the show go on."

Each episode delves into the life of the guest, ranging from their careers to their families to what they do for fun. Most importantly, the discussions will focus on their unique passions; what pushes them and gets them excited every morning – and how that has impacted their world and the world around them.

"Spot Lyte On…" premiers Feb. 6, with new episodes dropping the first Thursday of every month. Season One Episode One features Ben Lovett, co-founder of the Grammy award-winning Mumford & Sons, discussing how he juggles a hectic life of touring whilst building out his own global empire, Venue Group, which is successfully bringing new grassroots music venues to London and beyond.

On March 5, Matt Watts will tell listeners how he goes from being an executive at Fender Musical Instruments by day to his "night job" as guitarist in The Starting Line. The April 2nd episode brings a conversation with David Goldberg, a live entertainment veteran who shares his views on the state of the business.

Episodes are produced by Lyte's Craig Snyder, former longtime producer of Little Steven's Underground Garage channel on SiriusXM.

"Spot Lyte On…" is available from Apple Podcasts, Spotify , Stitcher , and Google Podcasts . For a preview, check out an audio trailer here.

About Lyte

Lyte's mission is to fill every seat and make ticketing delightful, making it easier for fans to attend more events. In an industry where a "no refunds and no cancellations" policy is the standard, Lyte enables fans to return their event tickets, no questions asked, to the official point of purchase. Lyte also provides a safe and official reservation booking system, offering fans who sign up a fair price for in-demand tickets. One hundred percent of the tickets bought and sold through Lyte are issued through ticketing partners and delivered directly to fans with no chance of being fraudulent. Visit lyte.com.

