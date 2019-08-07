Lyte Partners with SquadUP White Label Ticketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyte, the technology platform giving control of the secondary ticket market back to rights holders and fans, has added LA-based SquadUP to its growing roster of primary ticketing partners to provide more fans with real tickets at fair prices.

SquadUP is the latest ticketing platform partner to team up and offer Lyte's solution to its clients. Other partners include Elevate Tickets, Eventbrite, Front Gate Tickets, Showclix, Ticketfly, Tickets.com and Universe.

Lyte optimizes pricing, selling tickets below the prices typically seen on unaffiliated secondary marketplaces. Working directly with ticketers, promoters, artists, and venues as an extension of the primary box office, Lyte gives fans the chance to purchase official tickets at fair prices.

Lyte "enables us to give our customers the benefits of a secure and fair secondary ticket exchange," SquadUP founder Willie Litvack says. "Our customers want their events full, but they don't have a return policy. If you don't buy sold-out tickets through Lyte, you don't have any guarantee they are real."

Lyte and SquadUP began working together for the 2019 Charleston Wine + Food festival – and the pairing was an instant success. The high-end, in-demand lifestyle festival, like other popular live events, had dealt with its share of problems stemming from secondary market influence: exorbitant fees, inflated prices, unused tickets and no-shows, and fraudulent resellers, to name a handful.

This year's Charleston Food + Wine Festival, though, was different:

More than 3,000 customers used Lyte's exchange to buy and sell tickets for 111 different Festival events.

Tickets equaling 4.4 percent of the Festival's capacity were sold through the Lyte platform.

Lyte reduced the festival's no-show rates - the number of people who bought tickets but did not attend - by nearly 20 percent.

"The Lyte exchange was used heavily by attendees," Litvack says. "A meaningful amount of tickets were exchanged and our clients were happy. It went beautifully."

SquadUP was the event's primary ticketer. The platform offers mobile-first ticketing along with a completely white-labeled implementation for enterprise customers. As a white-label solution, SquadUP can quietly integrate ticketing services into event websites without anyone knowing it's there.

SquadUP clients include cultural events like the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York City Wine & Food Festival, Riot Games, Village Vanguard, Charleston Wine + Food, and more.

Partnering with Lyte has made SquadUP's client services even stronger, Litvack says. As SquadUP explained on its blog:

"We wanted to offer a simple solution to reselling your SquadUP ticket without navigating the murky waters of secondary ticket resellers. We partnered with Lyte to offer an amazing ticket resell experience to our guests. Lyte is a technology platform for event hosts to take control of their ticket reselling experience. Lyte is an extension of the SquadUP ticketing service and helps reduce fraud, driving down no-show rates and delivering real savings to fans."

High-end events like food and wine festivals are more susceptible to the secondary market than one would think, Litvack says. The higher the ticket price, the more likely it is for shady resellers to creep their way in.

With Lyte, that worry disappears.

Says LItvack: "With Lyte, you are safe."

About SquadUP

SquadUP is a mobile-first and white label platform for ticketing, event management and audience engagement. Visit squadup.com.

About Lyte

Lyte makes it easier for fans to go to more live events. Founded in New York City and San Francisco by CEO Ant Taylor, our killer fan feature is returnability. In an industry where a "no refunds and no cancellations" policy is the standard, Lyte enables fans to return their event tickets, no questions asked, to the official point of purchase.

Lyte also provides a safe and official reservation booking system , offering fans who sign up a fair price for in-demand tickets. One hundred percent of the tickets bought and sold through Lyte are issued through our ticketing partners and delivered directly to fans. Lyte has delivered millions in fan savings — $1.8 million in 2018 alone. It's only getting better from here, thanks to our growing partnerships with bands, venues, promoters, ticketers and festivals.

For the industry, we function as a full inventory management solution, including a private-label secondary market to optimize event yield for event producers. Visit lyte.com .

