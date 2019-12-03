Lyte Partners with Tickets.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyte, a San Francisco-based ticketing technology platform, announced today that it has partnered with Tickets.com and is now a certified solution for Tickets.com partner venues.

This certification means Lyte will have the opportunity to work with Tickets.com's global client base who can utilize its technology platform to power ticket returns and official waitlists. By partnering with Lyte, participating venue clients can seamlessly launch an online exchange where the integration will help more people safely and securely attend some of the best and most sought-after live events around the world.

"We are thrilled to have been certified by Tickets.com to provide Lyte's state-of-the art services and platforms to its venue clients," said Lyte founder and CEO Ant Taylor. "Official waitlists and secure return opportunities provide benefits throughout the entire consumer experience journey that is a win-win for venues and patrons alike."

Lyte offers customers who were unable to purchase primary market tickets the opportunity to buy tickets returned by original purchasers who ultimately can't go. Customers seeking tickets may join an event's official waitlist. At the same time, customers whose plans have changed may securely return their purchased tickets on Lyte.com.

Both the customers seeking and those returning tickets receive a fair market offer for the tickets. Lyte's ticketing partners, including participating Tickets.com's venue clients, then issue new valid tickets with new barcodes to the next customer on the official waitlist. The process is secure and entirely automated. Lyte makes buying in-demand tickets safe, legitimate and simple.

Sold out events listed on the Lyte exchange statistically see lower no-show rates, higher merchandise and food sales and zero fraudulent tickets at the door. Lyte's partners have access to crucial post-sellout and waitlist demand data. That data can be used to evaluate an event's success, build consumer databases and make changes if necessary.

"We work with great partners like Lyte to provide our venue clients with reliable, and certified, solutions to build from the Tickets.com platform and deliver excellence in customer service," said Chris Farrrar, Director, Product and Partner Management, Tickets.com. "We're very pleased to offer Lyte's platform to our venue clients."

About Lyte

Lyte makes it easier for fans to go to more live events. Founded in New York City and San Francisco by CEO Ant Taylor, our killer fan feature is returnability. In an industry where a "no refunds and no cancellations" policy is the standard, Lyte enables fans to return their event tickets, no questions asked, to the official point of purchase. Lyte also provides a safe and official reservation booking system , offering fans who sign up a fair price for in-demand tickets. One hundred percent of the tickets bought and sold through Lyte are issued through our ticketing partners and delivered directly to fans. Lyte has delivered millions in fan savings — $1.8 million in 2018 alone. It's only getting better from here, thanks to our growing partnerships with bands, venues, promoters, ticketers and festivals.

For the industry, we function as a full inventory management solution, including a private-label secondary market to optimize event yield for event producers. Visit lyte.com .

About Tickets.com

Tickets.com is a leading provider of fully integrated event ticketing solutions and services for thousands of top arts, entertainment, and sports organisations worldwide. Delivering the latest in ticketing technology, Tickets.com offers the advanced ProVenue® ticketing platform, which serves the core of a comprehensive suite of integrated features, products, and services that help clients enhance ticket sales, marketing efforts, and overall customer experience. Tickets.com is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, and has regional offices across the U.S. and internationally in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Australia.

