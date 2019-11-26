Lyte welcomes new Chief Product Officer Gregory Fulton to its team

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyte Inc., the Series A-financed technology platform that is redefining the ticketing industry, announces the hire of seasoned ad tech professional Gregory Fulton as Chief Product Officer. Fulton will oversee Product Management, Design, and Strategy as the platform continues give live event ticketing back to fans and rights holders.

"Lyte is on the precipice of the full expression of our mission and brand promise – to fill every seat and make ticketing joyous for fans," says Lyte Founder and CEO Ant Taylor. "Greg has come on board to steward this evolution from feature to platform."

Fulton joins Lyte from NextRoll (previously AdRoll), a global programmatic growth marketing platform. There, he served as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Product. Fulton spent a decade building and overseeing NextRoll's Product Management, UX Design, and Corporate Development organizations as it scaled to tens of thousands of customers. He also created and ran NextRoll's innovation Lab and authored a book on Retargeting, a marketing tactic that NextRoll popularized.

"There is no one better to guide our product strategy than Greg, who helped grow a little ad network into a nearly $1 billion technology platform that has revolutionized ad tech," says Taylor. "Lyte is not a ticketing company and that will become evident very soon."

Adds Fulton: "I've spent years watching how the combination of machine learning and user-centric design can revolutionize a large technology category. Lyte's technology is both the solution and the alternative to ticket fraud, price gouging, and other problems associated with the experience of live event ticketing."

Fulton will be based at the platform's San Francisco headquarters.

About Lyte

Lyte's mission is to fill every seat and make ticketing delightful so it's easier for fans to attend more events. In an industry where a "no refunds and no cancellations" policy is the standard, Lyte enables fans to return their event tickets, no questions asked, to the official point of purchase. Lyte also provides a safe and official reservation booking system, offering fans who sign up a fair price for in-demand tickets. Lyte has delivered well over $5MM in fan savings since inception. One hundred percent of the tickets bought and sold through Lyte are issued through ticketing partners and delivered directly to fans with no chance of being fraudulent.

Lyte has now secured $15 million in Series A financing to drive development of the platform, scale operations, and continue to revolutionize the live entertainment experience for all stakeholders. By working with partners in the live event industry, Lyte delivers on a simple yet previously out-of-reach consumer proposition: real tickets at fair prices.

Visit lyte.com.

