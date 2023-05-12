Lytham Partners Announces Keynote Panel for its Spring 2023 Investor Conference: "Future Shock" Featuring Industry Experts Art Hogan and Ryan Detrick

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytham Partners, a leading investor relations firm, is pleased to announce the keynote panel for its Spring 2023 Investor Conference. The conference will take place virtually on Thursday, May 18, 2023, bringing together industry experts, investors, and thought leaders for insightful discussions and networking opportunities.

Titled "Future Shock," the keynote panel will stream on May 18th at 8AM ET and delve into the rapidly evolving landscape of the current US economy- where the economy is at, where it's going and its impact on the markets and the small public companies that rely on them for capital access. This panel will provide attendees with valuable insights to navigate the ever-changing economic and investment climate. The discussion will be moderated by Lytham Partners' Vice President, Roger Weiss, a seasoned business professional with a wealth of experience in investor relations and commercial banking.

Joining Mr. Weiss will be:

Art Hogan , Managing Director & Chief Market Strategist – B. Riley Wealth: Mr. Hogan is a highly regarded expert with a proven track record of providing astute market analysis and strategic guidance. A frequent guest in live interviews on CNBC, FOX Business and Bloomberg TV, Art's insightful commentary and straightforward manner have made him a respected and well-known figure in the financial media for many years.

, Managing Director & Chief Market Strategist – B. Riley Wealth: Mr. Hogan is a highly regarded expert with a proven track record of providing astute market analysis and strategic guidance. A frequent guest in live interviews on CNBC, FOX Business and Bloomberg TV, Art's insightful commentary and straightforward manner have made him a respected and well-known figure in the financial media for many years. Ryan Detrick , Chief Market Strategist – The Carson Group: Mr. Detrick is a recognized authority in the financial sector, known for his keen insights and ability to analyze market trends. As Chief Market Strategist of The Carson Group, he will contribute his deep understanding of investment strategies and macroeconomic dynamics to the discussion.

To register for the Future Shock keynote panel, click here: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham8/key1/1956150

The Spring 2023 Investor Conference will provide attending companies with a unique platform for connecting with high-quality institutional investors, and the opportunity to communicate their message through webcast presentations and fireside chats. In addition to the keynote address, the conference will feature additional panel discussions.

For more information about the Spring 2023 Investor Conference or to register for these events, please visit https://lythampartners.com/spring2023/.

About Lytham Partners

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the country's leading investor relations firms, having created one of the industry's largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform that allows its clients far reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format. This platform is matched with a communications and positioning strategy that is streamlined across various channels including press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, corporate profiles, and investor websites. For more information visit www.lythampartners.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Klein

VP Creative Services, Lytham Partners

602-889-9695

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Robert Blum, Joe Diaz, Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners

602-889-9700

[email protected]

SOURCE Lytham Partners, LLC