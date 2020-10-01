Lytics Predictive Audiences gives marketers the tools to build accurate, powerful lookalike models in minutes

Lytics Predictive Audiences combines the right data with Lytics' powerful artificial intelligence/machine learning engine, enabling marketers to build audiences using an intuitive dashboard that lets them control key variables, see results, and troubleshoot issues.

"With Lytics Predictive Audiences, it's like we've given each marketer their own data scientist to help identify key customer attributes and quickly build accurate lookalike groups," Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President of Lytics, explains. "In the past, lookalike models required time and hands-on effort from a data science team or were essentially a black box inside of Facebook or another media buying platform. Marketers didn't have the tools to understand, explain, or validate how the model worked. With Lytics Predictive Audiences, marketers can understand what's working and why--and more importantly, demonstrate results with increased conversions, subscriptions, and engagement."

Lytics Predictive Audiences gives marketers the tools they need to level the playing field with digital-native businesses in today's economy. They can:

Build lookalike models using Lytics' powerful AI/ML engine so they can create personalized experiences in all their digital channels

Create, refine, and troubleshoot models on their own in just five minutes

Have confidence that Lytics' autotuning will continuously improve the lookalike segments' accuracy

"The technology that powers Lytics Predictive Audiences has always been a part of our AI/ML engine," Drew Lanenga, Manager of Data Science, recalls. "The new Predictive Audiences interface gives our customers greater accessibility to Lytics' native lookalike tools. Marketing professionals can now create new lookalike models simply by selecting the audiences that represent their desired candidates. Because these models reside in Lytics, audiences receive consistent messages and experiences whether they're reading an email, browsing social media, or visiting your website."

