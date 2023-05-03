Lytix Biopharma to present at the 'Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy 2023', invited by New York Academy of Sciences

OSLO, Norway, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma - Lytix Biopharma AS ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a Norwegian immuno-oncology company - is pleased to announce that Dr Øystein Rekdal, CEO in Lytix Biopharma, today will give an oral presentation at the `Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy 2023' conference, which is taking place in New York, USA.

Dr Rekdal has been invited by the New York Academy of Sciences to discuss how tumor-directed strategies enable superior immune-stimulation of `cold' non-infiltrated tumors, in a joint presentation with Lorenzo Galluzzi, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine. In his presentation, Rekdal will put particular emphasis on the efficacy data achieved in human clinical trials performed with LTX-315 and how oncolytic molecules can address the challenge represented by the modest activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in patients with immunologically `cold' tumors. The presentation will be performed in Session 9: Cancer Vaccines, on May 3.

"Our technology platform delivers molecules with the potential to recruit immune cells into the tumor microenvironment in support of strong anticancer immunity, solving one of the major hurdles in cancer treatment. We are grateful for being invited by the New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS) to this conference and to present our clinical data confirming the strong pre-clinical evidence of our proposed solution to the problem of `cold' tumors in cancer immunotherapy", says Dr. Øystein Rekdal.

Title: `Clinically Viable Tumor-Directed Strategies to Enable Superior Immunostimulation in Cold Neoplasms'

Date and time: Wednesday May 3, 2023, at 14.30-15.00 ET

About the Congress

Over the last 10 years, cancer immunotherapy has seen tremendous scientific development and clinical success. The field of immuno-oncology continues to advance at a rapid pace, with great potential to further revolutionize patient outcomes. The conference provides an opportunity to be part of the leading forum for scientists and clinicians to keep up with the latest trends and developments in the field. At the conference world-renowned leaders in the field like Nobel Laureate Dr. James Allison (University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center), Dr. Nina Bhardwaj (Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai), and Dr. Robert D. Schreiber (Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis) will deliver keynote presentations. Speakers from leading biotech and life sciences companies including Enable Medicine, Gritstone Bio, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and Lytix Biopharma will complement the presentations with evidence from industrial-academic collaborations.

https://events.nyas.org/event/b42eef99-1a18-41dc-9322-17c52d483a4a/summary

For more information, please contact:

Øystein Rekdal, CEO: [email protected]

Ole Peter Nordby, Head of IR: [email protected]

SOURCE Lytix Biopharma AS