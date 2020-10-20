LYTT Launches Line of Guaranà-Infused Hard Seltzer Teas that Bring Fun and Flavor Back to the Industry

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says premium has to be boring? LYTT, an innovative alcoholic beverage company, announces its brand new line of Guaranà-infused, gluten-free, zero-sugar, 100-calorie hard seltzer sparkling teas. LYTT's process of brewing alcohol from fermented sugar with Guaranà and organic tea, blended with organic cane alcohol, gives each can a crisp, refreshing flavor that pushes aside the fermented alcohol aftertaste many consumers dislike. LYTT's hard seltzers are available in three delicious flavors: Moroccan Mint Tea, Raspberry Black Tea, and Peach Black Tea.

LYTT Guaranà-Infused Hard Seltzer Teas Michel Myara, LYTT Founder & CEO

"Our products are full-flavored and naturally sweetened with Monk Fruit, so they are still sweet and flavor-forward despite being zero-sugar," said LYTT founder and CEO, Michel Myara. Myara's goal was to develop a hard seltzer that revolutionizes this exploding beverage category. "I was waiting for someone to do something original and it didn't happen," Myara said. "So, I rolled up my sleeves and got to work. I wanted to develop the hard seltzer with the most points of differentiation. If I was going to enter this space, it had to be with something no one else was doing."

In an increasingly crowded beverage category, LYTT's line of hard seltzer teas sets itself apart by using herbal ingredients like Guaranà and Monk Fruit. LYTT is the first company to use Guaranà, a seed native to the Amazon basin that is known for its invigorating properties. Monk Fruit, a plant native to China and Thailand, is used as a natural non-calorific sweetener for the Moroccan Mint Tea and Raspberry Black Tea varieties. The Peach Black Tea is the line's unsweetened offering.

LYTT's commitment to fun and flavor comes down to the can's design. "Nothing bores me more than the sea of hard seltzers using white, 12-ounce sleek cans. I wanted colorful cans and a different format," Myara said. The drinks are available in neon-hued, 12-ounce soda cans with fun designs. Each can has 5% ABV.

The hard seltzer beverage category continues to see an explosion in popularity since its introduction in 2016. In the fiscal year that ended this past June, consumers spent more money on hard seltzer drinks than they did on vodka for the first time. This beverage category made $2.7 billion in sales this past year, and the industry expects hard seltzer consumption to triple by 2023.

About LYTT:

LYTT (pronounced "lit") is an alcoholic beverage developer based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. The company started with a line of Guaranà-infused, zero-sugar, high-ABV flavored malt beverages (FMBs) that retail for less than $4 per 24-ounce can. LYTT uses reverse osmosis filtered malt as a base to create its innovative FMBs. LYTT founder and CEO, Michel Myara, is no stranger to the beverage industry. He's invented several beverages since 2005, including RAGE Liquid Energy, the first zero-sugar energy drink to use a high potency 'pre-workout' type energy blend. Myara started LYTT in 2016. The brand recently went viral on TikTok, with millions of views. LYTT is available at convenience stores and gas stations serviced by the company's 30 distribution partners in the United States.

