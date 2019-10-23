Lytt, LLC., A Nor-Cal Rooted Coastal Cannabis Dispensary Opens In Pacifica & Makes History As The First of its Kind In San Mateo County

PACIFICA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytt is the first and only licensed recreational cannabis business to open in San Mateo county. Located one block from the beautiful Pacifica Pier shoreline, Lytt is sure to become one of the most Premiere cannabis dispensaries on the Coast with its coastal vibe, friendly and knowledgeable staff, pet friendly atmosphere and meticulous attention given to their boutique selections.

Catering to locals and tourists alike, Lytt offers a wide variety of cannabis products including clones, pet products, flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, edibles, drinkables, tinctures, capsules, concentrates, topical skin products, and more for adults ages 21 and over.

Born and raised in Pacifica, Brett Chapman, CEO and founder of Lytt is a graduate of Oaksterdam University and has been intimately involved in the cannabis industry for more than 25 years. A pioneer in the industry, Brett's passion for cannabis is well reflected in his commitments to important local and global industry causes such as those facing imprisonments from marijuana possession, partnering with local youth prevention programs and donating towards pet rescue groups.

Come see why Lytt is quickly becoming a favorite joint in the Bay Area. Located in Pacifica, California at 2110 Palmetto Avenue, Lytt is now open from 9am until 9pm Monday-Saturday and 10am until 8pm on Sundays. Information about product inventory, daily specials, and in-store events can be found at the business website http://www.its-lytt.com

Holly Smallie

holly@its-lytt.com

