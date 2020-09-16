Lytx Achieves Record-Breaking Data Milestones; Reports Summer of 2020 Top 5 Most Common Risky Driving Behaviors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, a leading global provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI)-powered video telematics safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and service fleets, experienced a record-breaking summer in terms of the video data it captured, processed and delivered to empower drivers and clients.

Throughout June, July and August, Lytx processed more than 15 million driving events captured by its best-in-class, MV+AI-powered DriveCam® Event Recorders. The data Lytx captures on a daily basis empowers drivers and fleets with the information necessary to help take their safety and productivity to new levels. Lytx technology is validated and backed by the largest and fastest-growing driving database of its kind.

With each new video clip reviewed and processed, Lytx's AI algorithms become even more nuanced and accurate in identifying high-risk driving behaviors in real time, enabling a safer and more productive future for fleets and drivers alike. With more than 160,000 new driving events captured every 24 hours, Lytx clients benefit from the industry's most reliable and expansive data set to help them detect and reduce high-risk driving behaviors.

This industry-leading, ultra-precise MV+AI triggers in-cab alerts that empower drivers to recognize their own risky driving habits and self-correct in the moment. This results in drivers taking greater accountability over improving their safety and compliance, while immediately reducing risk. For events that require additional coaching or drivers who may require further attention, Lytx offers a best-in-class prescriptive coaching solution for driver self-coaching, engaging with their managers remotely or reviewing events together in person. Lytx clients coached 3 million risky driving events this summer.

"Lytx's scale and enduring commitment to customer-centered innovation has allowed us to create the best edge-detection and alerting technology in the industry," said Brandon Nixon, Lytx chairman and CEO. "This powerful combination of real-time alerts and escalation options for hands-on coaching via our best-in-class Driver Safety Program creates a positive experience that makes it fast and easy for drivers to improve their own performance, while giving management the data-driven reports they need to monitor progress and intervene if needed."

Nixon continued, "For more than 20 years, we've been designing our products and services to offer the best and most flexible video solutions available to fleet and drivers, whether they're seeking in-cab risk alerting for driver self-correction or our full driver coaching workflow for manager escalation. We're proud to use video for good as a way to empower thousands of fleets and millions of drivers so that no commercial driver is ever the cause of a collision."

3 Million Risky Driving Events Analyzed; Top 5 Most Common Risky Behaviors Identified

Of 3 million events coached this summer, the following five behaviors were the most prevalent, with driver unbelted and unsafe following distance together accounting for 54% of the top five.

Behavior Percent of Events in which

Behavior was Present Driver Unbelted 28% Following Distance Under 2 Seconds 26% Posted Speed Violation 9% Failed to Stop 8% Incomplete Stop 7%

"Seatbelt use continues to stand out as both a top behavior fleets are actively looking to address and one that drivers continue to struggle with, despite the inherent dangers and risk of policy violations and citations," said Del Lisk, Lytx's vice president of safety services. "Drivers cited for not wearing a seatbelt are 3.4% more likely to get into a collision, and remains a priority for nearly every driver and fleet. Because of this, seatbelt use is one of eight behaviors we proactively issue in-cab alerts for, helping drivers to self-correct in real-time."

About the Data

These insights were derived from the more than 3 million event clips captured by Lytx MV+AI-powered DriveCam Event Recorders and coached by its clients throughout June, July and August 2020. With its advanced MV+AI technology, Lytx cuts through the noise and delivers only the most actionable insights with significance for each individual fleet. The captured clips span Lytx's entire client base, including thousands of trucking, distribution, waste, public sector, construction, transit and service fleets. Lytx maintains the fastest-growing proprietary database of professional driving data of its kind, currently surpassing 130 billion miles of driving data.

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics systems, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

