Lytx and Mission Introduce "The Fleet," the #1 Industry Podcast for Fleet Managers and Their Teams

The Fleet joins Mission's network of original podcasts, which consistently rank in the top charts on Apple Podcasts. The first four episodes are currently available on Mission.org or on any platform where podcasts are available. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.

Through insightful and engaging conversations that span driver empowerment, technology trends, fleet safety, compliance, and the latest industry research, The Fleet covers some of the most important issues and transformative trends facing fleets today.

"This year we've witnessed a renewed public appreciation for the essential role fleets have in driving the health of our economy and in supporting our daily lives," said Brandon Nixon, CEO of Lytx. "This podcast brings the voices of our fleets – managers and drivers – to the forefront, highlighting the role of this cornerstone of the global transportation economy. We are honored to have such strong relationships with the most insightful and innovative voices in transportation and appreciative of the opportunity to elevate them through this podcast."

With the help of an incredible roster of guests and Mission's unmatched reach, we're excited to have listeners learn more about fleets and drivers and get inspired by their stories and the direction of our industry.

"We are proud to join forces with Lytx to offer a great line-up of guests speaking to the issues that matter most to fleets," said Stephanie Postles, chief operating officer and co-founder of Mission. "It's a perfect example of how podcasting can help shine a light on an essential industry and further the important work of a mission-driven company like Lytx. We are thrilled at the opportunity to bring episodes addressing important topics like driver empowerment, safety, compliance, the latest industry research and technology, and giving listeners the most expert perspectives on issues that affect their daily lives."

Episodes Tackle Fleet Challenges

With insider interviews, The Fleet will help keep fleet managers and their teams in touch with the latest technology and people innovating fleet management today. Episodes include:

"No One is Immune to Distracted Driving: One Sheriff Lieutenant's Take on Distracted Driving in the Public Sector," featuring Lieutenant Michael Crabb of the Orange County ( Orlando, Fla. ) Sheriff's Office

featuring Lieutenant of the ( ) Sheriff's Office "From Fleet Manager to Fleet Manager – Here's What You Need to Know About Mitigating Risk in Your Fleet," featuring Stephen Darbonne , Occupational Health and Safety Manager, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical

featuring Occupational Health and Safety Manager, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical "The What's What of Driver Empowerment" featuring Lisa Gonnerman , Vice President Safety and Security, Transport America, a North American leader in transportation and logistics, serving package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, logistics and last mile delivery

featuring , Vice President Safety and Security, Transport America, a North American leader in transportation and logistics, serving package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, logistics and last mile delivery "The Future of Fleet Technology," featuring Neil Cawse , CEO, Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected vehicles

featuring , CEO, Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected vehicles "A Look Inside the Cab: How to Encourage Driver Self-Management in Your Fleet" featuring Dr. Jeffrey Hickman , Ph.D. Research Scientist, Virginia Tech Transportation Institute

featuring Ph.D. Research Scientist, Virginia Tech Transportation Institute "The Safety Challenges of Last Mile Delivery," featuring Ahmad Khan , Founder and CEO Colonial Logistics, a Houston -based last-mile delivery fleet and Amazon partner

featuring , Founder and CEO Colonial Logistics, a -based last-mile delivery fleet and Amazon partner "Empowering Drivers Through a Safety Culture and Technology," featuring Brian Fielkow , CEO Jetco Delivery and CEO, EVP, the GTI Group, author, Making Safety Happen

featuring , CEO Jetco Delivery and CEO, EVP, the GTI Group, author, "Innovation, Trends and Technology Impacting Fleet Management," featuring Stephan Keese , Senior Partner at Roland Berger, a global transportation industry consulting firm

featuring Senior Partner at Roland Berger, a global transportation industry consulting firm "Recruiting, Hiring and Coaching Your Way to a Culture of Safety," featuring Pat Landreth , VP Human Resources & Safety, Ozark Motor Lines, a Memphis -based for-hire trucking company

featuring VP Human Resources & Safety, Ozark Motor Lines, a -based for-hire trucking company "The Psychology of Driving and What it Means to Your Fleet," featuring Dr. Nicholas (Nic) J. Ward , Ph.D., Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, Director, Center for Health & Safety Culture. Montana State University

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx video telematics systems, visit, www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

About Mission

Mission.org is a veteran-owned media company and creative studio that launched in 2018. The company reaches millions of the smartest people in the world with a network of original podcasts and digital media. Mission.org podcasts have won awards from Apple, and consistently rank in the top charts on Apple Podcasts.

