Lytx Announces Outstanding 2019 Results: Its Growth Story Continues

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® today announced results from 2019 that reflect the company's continued success and industry leadership. According to analyst firm Frost & Sullivan, Lytx has 60% share of the total video safety market, more than triple the share of its nearest competitor.

"2019 was a phenomenal year for Lytx by any measure," said Brandon Nixon, Lytx chairman and CEO. "It has been more than 20 years since we created the first technology in the video telematics space. As we enter this new decade, our future is brighter than ever."

"Anyone can capture video from a vehicle," Nixon continued. "But we have billions of miles of data and experience across thousands of fleets that enable us to make an effective behavior-change tool for fleets of all sizes. We decipher millions of hours of driving data a day and use it to deliver meaningful insights to clients that make a difference for their business. That's why more and more fleets are turning to Lytx. We understand the challenges they face day-in and day-out and innovate to exceed their expectations."

Innovation Fuels Client Success

Driving Lytx's growth and continued success is the company's relentless focus on customer-centered innovation, particularly in the fields of machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI). Clients credit the company's advanced technology, commercial grade hardware, configurable and flexible solutions, all-in-one telematics offerings, exceptional customer service, and superior return on investment as the key differentiators that lead them to deploy with Lytx.

Today, more than 4,000 organizations, with fleets of all sizes and across all sectors, are experiencing the benefits of Lytx first hand. In 2019, nearly 25% of new customers were fleets who switched to Lytx after using another video or telematics solution. The company also increased its base of protected drivers by 300,000.

Lytx Key Achievements in 2019

Added more than 100,000 vehicles to the Lytx network

Achieved 44th consecutive quarter of year-on-year double-digit subscription growth – over 32% increase in subscriptions sold

of year-on-year double-digit subscription growth – over 32% increase in subscriptions sold Analyzed and labeled more than 50 million risky driving events capturing key causes of driver distraction and increased risk, including cell phone use, driver unbelted, smoking and food/drink consumption

capturing key causes of driver distraction and increased risk, including cell phone use, driver unbelted, smoking and food/drink consumption Added more than 20 billion miles of driving data, bringing the total to 120 billion miles

bringing the total to 120 billion miles Named Frost & Sullivan's 2019 North American Video Safety Solutions Company of the Year

Accepted as the first and only video telematics company in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program

A One-Stop Video Telematics Leader for Versatile and Converged Solutions

Lytx's product portfolio, which the company introduced in February 2019, is now established as the most robust, configurable, broadly adopted, all-in-one video telematics fleet safety and productivity solution on the market.

The Lytx Video Platform and DriveCam® Event Recorder are unmatched in capturing capability, built-in computing power and clarity of view. Lytx monitors billions of miles of driving data annually – processing video through both MV+AI-powered algorithms and validated by professional reviewers. This approach mitigates unnecessary information for clients and increases accuracy while exposing more risk and delivering specific incidents and insights directly to fleet managers' dashboards. Lytx clients receive the information they need to succeed and improve — no more, no less.

"Lytx's diverse range of industry-first solutions, advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence systems, industry best practices, customizable product portfolio and unparalleled customer service have taken the company to a new level of excellence in the industry," said Mugundhan Deenadayalan, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its practice of putting the customer first, developing superior science and technology, and leveraging the power of data and analytics to innovate and craft solutions is proven to improve driver behavior, safety, and operational efficiency, thereby saving lives."

Looking Forward to 2020

In January, Lytx announced it had received the largest-ever investment in video telematics from global private equity firm Permira. This investment values Lytx in excess of $2.5 billion.

Lytx's ability to turn vast amounts of data into roadway insights through MV+AI only furthers its market leadership and competitive advantage in the $30 trillion global transportation economy. With over 120 billion miles of roadway data and the fastest-growing database of commercial driving data powering its advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, Lytx is uniquely positioned to continue leading the industry in 2020.

"The precision of our technology is unmatched in the industry. With the scale of our data, we can train our cameras to see and recognize anything of value to our clients," Nixon said. "The power and capability of our MV+AI technology only scratches the surface of its future potential. It presents a massive opportunity for our clients as we continue to fine-tune our offerings moving into this next decade. The number of ways we can help improve fleet operations are boundless."

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and field services fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than millions of drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics system, visit lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

Contacts:

Lytx

Alison Graves

858-380-3114

alison.graves@lytx.com

SOURCE Lytx

Related Links

http://www.lytx.com

