Lytx Announces Recipients of the Inaugural Lytx Innovation Award

"We congratulate each of these four companies for demonstrating tremendous commitments to advancing safety and operational excellence within their organizations," said David Riordan, Lytx's chief client officer. "Their highly innovative uses of video telematics and fleet management tools, as well as their fearless embrace of new technologies, help to shine a path for others in their respective industries."

The 2020 Innovation Award recipients are:

Dycom Industries, Inc. – Co-Winner

Dycom Industries and its 14,000 professionals design and deploy scalable network infrastructure to meet an exploding demand for ultra-fast broadband. Through sophisticated integrations of multiple data streams via Lytx's open application-programming interface (API), Dycom Industries has created comprehensive and informed safety profiles for its 10,000+ drivers; encouraged supervisors to perform safety inspections during field visits; accounted for workers and assets during emergency situations; and helped ensure crews are fully prepared in the path of impending storms. With the help of Lytx technology, Dycom has been able to thoughtfully extract value from its data streams, ultimately combining them in innovative ways to achieve a high level of safety and efficiency within the organization.

MV Transportation, Inc. – Co-Winner

Providing mobility for 110 million passengers a year, MV Transportation has been on a transformational path using data to optimize its performance, and deliver best-in-class safety and customer service. For the past two years, MV has taken a more proactive approach to finding and mitigating risk. In 2019, the organization created an Alliance for Innovation in Mobility (AIM) in order to strategically exchange insights and best practices, creating meaningful innovations that ultimately improved the overall passenger experience. These ideas were then implemented in the field and supported with training, recognition, and accountability. MV's efforts have altogether resulted in two record-setting years of safety performance, including a 25% reduction in average collision severity between 2017 and 2019, and 12% year-over-year decline in risk this past year.

Cargo Transporters, Inc. – Finalist

Cargo Transporters is known in the industry as a carrier that delivers on its promises – safely and in a timely manner. Operating a fleet of approximately 520 tractors and 1,785 trailers, Cargo Transporters leverages some of the most advanced technologies in order to reduce risk. The carrier last year rolled out Lytx's machine vision and artificial intelligence tools to identify previously uncaptured risks and used video to facilitate "fierce conversations" with its drivers. The usage of this technology has led to improved risk awareness for its fleet managers and driver force.

National Grid – Finalist

One of the world's largest investor-owned energy companies, National Grid sums up its core values with two mantras: "Do the Right Thing" and "Find a Better Way." Its Innovation Award entry exemplifies both values. In 2019, National Grid used Lytx's application-programming interface (API) to build a custom safety dashboard with a goal of highlighting safe driving positive reinforcement, and facilitating constructive coaching by providing additional feedback to drivers. This was no simple task as the effort required National Grid to work closely with 20 separate labor unions to agree on ways to recognize drivers – and help keep safety top of mind at all times.

"This was our first year presenting this award, and we were deeply gratified by the large number of entries," Riordan said. "While that made it more difficult to choose our finalists and winners, we were truly inspired by the sheer strength, quality, and inventiveness of virtually every submission we received for the Lytx Innovation Award."

